Best Garchomp moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, Garchomp is one of the best competitive battling options, especially when equipped with the right moveset and nature. This Generation IV pseudo-legendary Pokemon boasts high stats and a Dragon and Ground typing, which makes it a solid counter for many monsters. You can get Garchomp in the game by evolving Gabite at Level 48, which itself evolves from Gible at Level 24.
This article covers the best moveset and nature for your Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
The following moveset is arguably the best choice for Garchomp in Legends Z-A:
- Swords Dance
- Dragon Claw
- Earthquake
- Iron Head / Iron Tail
One of the most recommended moves to equip to your Garchomp is Swords Dance. It can temporarily increase the Pokemon's Attack stat, which is quite beneficial for Garchomp as a physical attacker. By using it at the beginning of a battle, you can increase the damage output of its other moves.
For the second and third moves, we recommend going for either Dragon Claw along with Earthquake. These moves capitalize on Garchomp's Dragon and Ground typing, dealing significant damage.
Lastly, it is important that you teach Garchomp a Steel-type move like Iron Head or Iron Tail to have a way to counter Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon, which are its biggest weaknesses.
Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best nature for Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A
As mentioned above, Garchomp heavily benefits from an increase in its Attack stat. Due to that, the Adamant (+Atk, -SpAtk) nature is a great choice for the Pokemon. Apart from that, you can also consider the Careful (+SpDef, -SpAtk) and Impish (+Def, -SpAtk) natures to improve Garchomp's survivability in battle.
Here's where you can find the required mints for each aforementioned nature:
- Adamant: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1.
- Careful: Vendor sells the Careful Mint at Rogue Sector 1.
- Impish: Vendor sells the Impish Mint at Rogue Sector 1.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Garchomp stats and Garchompite location
Here are Garchomp and Mega Garchomp's stats in Legends Z-A:
Garchomp
- HP: 108
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 95
- Special Attack: 80
- Special Defense: 85
- Speed: 102
Mega Garchomp
- HP: 108
- Attack: 170
- Defense: 115
- Special Attack: 120
- Special Defense: 95
- Speed: 92
You can evolve Garchomp into Mega Garchomp with Garchompite, which you can purchase from Stone Emporium for 70,000 Poke Dollars.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨