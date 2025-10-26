Best Garchomp moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, Garchomp is one of the best competitive battling options, especially when equipped with the right moveset and nature. This Generation IV pseudo-legendary Pokemon boasts high stats and a Dragon and Ground typing, which makes it a solid counter for many monsters. You can get Garchomp in the game by evolving Gabite at Level 48, which itself evolves from Gible at Level 24.

Ad

This article covers the best moveset and nature for your Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Garchomp in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The following moveset is arguably the best choice for Garchomp in Legends Z-A:

Ad

Trending

Swords Dance

Dragon Claw

Earthquake

Iron Head / Iron Tail

One of the most recommended moves to equip to your Garchomp is Swords Dance. It can temporarily increase the Pokemon's Attack stat, which is quite beneficial for Garchomp as a physical attacker. By using it at the beginning of a battle, you can increase the damage output of its other moves.

For the second and third moves, we recommend going for either Dragon Claw along with Earthquake. These moves capitalize on Garchomp's Dragon and Ground typing, dealing significant damage.

Ad

Lastly, it is important that you teach Garchomp a Steel-type move like Iron Head or Iron Tail to have a way to counter Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon, which are its biggest weaknesses.

Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Best nature for Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A

As mentioned above, Garchomp heavily benefits from an increase in its Attack stat. Due to that, the Adamant (+Atk, -SpAtk) nature is a great choice for the Pokemon. Apart from that, you can also consider the Careful (+SpDef, -SpAtk) and Impish (+Def, -SpAtk) natures to improve Garchomp's survivability in battle.

Ad

Here's where you can find the required mints for each aforementioned nature:

Adamant : Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1.

: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1. Careful : Vendor sells the Careful Mint at Rogue Sector 1.

: Vendor sells the Careful Mint at Rogue Sector 1. Impish: Vendor sells the Impish Mint at Rogue Sector 1.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Garchomp stats and Garchompite location

Here are Garchomp and Mega Garchomp's stats in Legends Z-A:

Garchomp

HP: 108

108 Attack: 130

130 Defense: 95

95 Special Attack: 80

80 Special Defense: 85

85 Speed: 102

Ad

Mega Garchomp

HP: 108

108 Attack: 170

170 Defense: 115

115 Special Attack: 120

120 Special Defense: 95

95 Speed: 92

You can evolve Garchomp into Mega Garchomp with Garchompite, which you can purchase from Stone Emporium for 70,000 Poke Dollars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨