How to get Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be aquired quite early on in the journey. The evolution line originated in the Gen IV Sinnoh games, and is the pseudo-legendary from the region. All three creatures are Dragon- and Ground-types, and are very effective in battles. Garchomp even has a Mega Evolution that can be used in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

This article covers everything you need to know about acquiring Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Gible in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gible is the only creature from this evolutionary line that can be caught in Legends Z-A. It can be found fairly early on in the game inside Wild Area 8. To unlock this bit, you must complete Main Mission 9, which involves defeating Rogue Mega Absol.

Gible can be found inside such holes in Wild Area 8 (Image via TPC)

Once inside Wild Area 8, you will find several aggressive Pocket Monsters, some of which will be hiding inside the sand. Gible is one of them. It can be found both during the day and at night, but requires some amount of searching. Most of the time, you will encounter a Drilbur (which, in itself is a strong beast).

Once you encounter Gible, catch it with a Great or Ultra Ball. Inflicting it with a status condition will make it easier to catch.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Can Gible be shiny in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Gible, if you are lucky. However, this will be an extremely rare phenomenon, even with an active Shiny Charm.

How to get Gabite and Garchomp in Pokemon Legends Z-A (evolution)

You can get Gabite and Garchomp via evolution. Here are the requirements:

Gible --- Level 24 ---> Gabite

Gabite ---- Level 48 ---> Garchomp

While the Gible line doesn't need extra items or conditions to evolve, there are many special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Here's how to get the other pseudo-legendaries available in Legends Z-A:

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

