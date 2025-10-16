How to get Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra are the native pseudo legendaries from Kalos and can be found in Pokemon Legends Z-A. The game came out on October 15, 2025, and these creatures are bound to be among the top favorites for trainers to look for. Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra are all mono-Dragon-type Pocket Monsters.

Goomy usually spawns in rainy weather and the same applies to Pokemon Legends Z-A as well. This article covers how you can get Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Goomy in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Alpha Goomy (Image via TPC)

You can find Goomy in a few places in the south-south-east sector of Lumiose City. Here are some locations you can look at to find the slimy Dragon-type:

During day or night, when it's raining near the water body close to Wild Area 2.

On the roof in Vert Sector 9 while it is raining. This area can be accessed via the nearby scaffolding.

Goomy can be found by the sewer in Vert Sector 9 when it is raining.

A level 48 Alpha Goomy can be found beside the fountain in Vert Sector 8 near Wild Zone 1. This is also available only when it is raining.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

As you might have noticed, Goomy can spawn irrespective of the time of the day as long as it is raining.

Can Goomy be shiny in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Goomy. The rates are so far uncomfirmed. However, several reports have emerged suggesting that shiny spawns are saved by the game. So if you are unable to catch one despite encountering it, you can try again.

How to get Sliggoo and Goodra in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can get Sliggoo and Goodra only via evolution. Here are the requirements:

Goomy --- Level ---> Sliggoo

Sliggoo ---- Level 50 + rain in the overworld ---> Goodra

Goodra is one of the special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

