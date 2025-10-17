Getting Beldum, Metang, and Metagross in Pokemon Legends Z-A is something all players would want to do as Mega Metagross is one of the most powerful creatures in the game. They are all Steel- and Psychic-types, originally from the Gen III Hoenn games.

Beldum is a fairly rare spawn, available only in limited numbers. Metang can also be found in the wild. To get Metagross, however, you must evolve a Metang. This article has you covered on how to get Beldum, Metang, and Metagross in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Beldum and Metang in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Beldum and Metang location in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Beldum and Metang can be found inside the dungeon called Lysandre Labs inside Lysandre Cafe. You can find it behind the old china cabinet. The place is a maze and must be unlocked via exploration. Both Beldum and Metang can be found in the purple area of the map on the eastern side of this structure.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Can Beldum and Metang be shiny in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Beldum and Metang, if you are lucky. The rates are still unknown, but you can expect this to be an extremely rare phenomenon, even with a Shiny Charm activated.

How to get Metang and Metagross in Pokemon Legends Z-A (evolution)

You can get Metang and Metagross via evolution. Here are the requirements:

Beldum --- Level 20 ---> Metang

Metang ---- Level 45 ---> Metagross

While the Beldum line doesn't need anything extra you evolve, there are many special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Here's how to get the other pseudo-legendaries available in Legends Z-A:

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

