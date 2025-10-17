Getting Beldum, Metang, and Metagross in Pokemon Legends Z-A is something all players would want to do as Mega Metagross is one of the most powerful creatures in the game. They are all Steel- and Psychic-types, originally from the Gen III Hoenn games.
Beldum is a fairly rare spawn, available only in limited numbers. Metang can also be found in the wild. To get Metagross, however, you must evolve a Metang. This article has you covered on how to get Beldum, Metang, and Metagross in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Where to find Beldum and Metang in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Beldum and Metang can be found inside the dungeon called Lysandre Labs inside Lysandre Cafe. You can find it behind the old china cabinet. The place is a maze and must be unlocked via exploration. Both Beldum and Metang can be found in the purple area of the map on the eastern side of this structure.
Can Beldum and Metang be shiny in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Beldum and Metang, if you are lucky. The rates are still unknown, but you can expect this to be an extremely rare phenomenon, even with a Shiny Charm activated.
How to get Metang and Metagross in Pokemon Legends Z-A (evolution)
You can get Metang and Metagross via evolution. Here are the requirements:
- Beldum --- Level 20 ---> Metang
- Metang ---- Level 45 ---> Metagross
While the Beldum line doesn't need anything extra you evolve, there are many special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
