Shiny encounters in Pokemon Legends Z-A still feel like winning the lottery. Fortunately, the Shiny Charm, a valuable item that makes hunting much easier, is included in this latest title. Your odds of encountering Shiny Pokemon in the wild are greatly increased by this unique item.
Although it takes patience and commitment to get it, the reward is more than worth the trouble. Here is all the information you require regarding the Shiny Charm's functions and how to obtain it.
What is the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Shiny Charm is a rare end-game item that increases the spawn rate of Shiny Pokemon. These Pokemon are alternate-colored versions of regular species, and are therefore very pursued by trainers.
When a Shiny Pokemon spawns in your vicinity, you will be able to hear a distinct shiny sound, a clear indication that something special has spawned.
It is interesting to note that Shiny Pokemon in Legends Z-A don't seem to despawn even when you faint or leave their spawn zone. So you won't miss the shiny variant encounter.
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends Z-A
There’s only one Shiny Charm available in the game, which is achieved as a reward through Mable’s Research. This function monitors your achievement and progress during the course of the game.
To unlock the Shiny Charm, you must achieve Level 50 in Mable’s Research Rewards, the maximum level. Since this is the last achievement, the item is clearly intended for late-game players who have invested considerable time exploring and catching Pokemon.
Here’s how you can get it:
- Press X to open the main menu.
- Press X again to access Mable’s Research.
- Once you reach Research Level 50, the Shiny Charm will then be yours to claim.
Tips to level up Mable’s Research quickly
Climbing to Level 50 will take some time, but there are efficient ways to speed up your progress:
- Catch every Pokemon in each Wild Zone. Completing species entries is one of the fastest ways to earn research points.
- Capture multiple Pokemon of the same type. Bulk catching contributes extra progress towards your research level.
- Complete field tasks and special research objectives whenever possible.
By staying consistent and doing plenty of exploration, you will eventually hit the last tier and get your Shiny Charm.
The Shiny Charm is amongst the most valuable rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A, particularly for shiny hunting enthusiasts. Although it takes time to earn, the grind is worth it.
