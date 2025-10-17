How to get Master Ball in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, obtaining the Master Ball is not as simple as finding it at a specific location or buying it from a shop. Instead, it is a well-earned reward for proving your dedication to exploration. As one of the most chased Balls in the franchise, this legendary item guarantees a 100% success chance, no matter how strong or rare the Pokemon.
If you are wondering how to secure this powerful item, here is a complete breakdown of how to do that in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Where to get the Master Ball from in Pokemon Legends Z-A
In Pokemon Legends Z-A, the Master Ball is given to you by Mable, a key researcher you will encounter on your journey. To earn the item, you will need to complete her research tasks, a series of objectives designed to encourage catching, exploring, and data-gathering. Reaching each Research level will reward you with one particular reward.
The Master Ball serves as Mable’s 49th reward, making it the second last reward, right before the Shiny Charm. You will only receive one Master Ball, keeping the challenge of the game intact, making not every Legendary an easy catch.
How to unlock Mable’s Research in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
You will meet Mable fairly early in the main storyline. However, to join her research initiative, you will first need to catch five different Pokemon species. Once that’s done, head over to the Pokemon Research Lab, where you can find Mable on the third floor. From there, she will guide you through her research system and start tracking your progress toward rewards.
How to level up Mable’s Research in Pokemon Legends Z-A faster
To reach Level 49 and claim the Master Ball, you will need to raise your Research Rank efficiently. Here’s how to speed things up:
- Complete your Pokedex by catching Pokemon across every Wild Zone.
- Catch duplicates of the same species. This helps fill out research entries faster.
- Focus on rare spawns and Pokemon with special forms to maximize your research score.
