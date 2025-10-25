Best Gardevoir moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

It is imperative to equip Gardevoir with a suitable moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A to maximize its potential. It is a strong Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in Gen III that evolves from Kirlia at level 30, which itself evolves from Ralts at level 20.

This article covers the best moveset and nature for your Gardevoir in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Gardevoir in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gardevoir in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the best and most recommended moves for Gardevoir in Legends Z-A:

Reflect

Moonblast

Psychic

Aura Sphere

It is essential for you to equip your Gardevoir with the Reflect move, which can reduce incoming damage from physical moves. Considering many Steel and Dark-type moves that can counter Gardevoir are physical in nature, it is a strong defensive option for the Pokemon.

To make the most out of Gardevoir's Fairy and Psychic typing, we recommend you teach it Moonblast and Psychic. Both of them are powerful moves belonging to their respective types and can deal a lot of damage to opponents. Additionally, these moves can also reduce the Special Attack and Special Defense of enemies.

Lastly, we suggest using Aura Sphere as your Gardevoir's fourth move in Legends Z-A. This Fighting-type move will help you fight off against Steel and Rock-types.

Best nature for Gardevoir in Pokemon Legends Z-A

When it comes to building a competitive Gardevoir, the only logical move is to increase its Special Attack at the cost of its Attack. As such, the Modest (+SpAtk, -Atk) nature is the best choice for this Pokemon.

Here's where you can get the mints needed to change your Gardevoir's nature:

Modest: Vendor sells the Modest Mint at Rogue Sector 1

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Gardevoir stats and Gardevoirite location

Here are Gardevoir and Mega Gardevoir's stats in Legends Z-A:

Gardevoir

HP: 68

68 Attack: 65

65 Defense: 65

65 Special Attack: 125

125 Special Defense: 115

115 Speed: 80

Mega Gardevoir

HP: 68

68 Attack: 85

85 Defense: 65

65 Special Attack: 165

165 Special Defense: 135

135 Speed: 100

You can evolve Gardevoir into Mega Gardevoir with Gardevoirite, which can be purchased from Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.

