Best Gligar and Gliscor moveset and nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

One of the many creatures to make a return in the new Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Gligar and its evolution, Gliscor. Since the two have been cornerstones in the earlier seasons of competitive play after Gliscor's release in the fourth generation, many players have been keeping their ear to the ground to see whether or not it is still worth using in the latest titles.

One of the many details players should consider when speculating a creature's viability is factors like its typing, stat distribution, ability, and how it is intended to be used. Knowing these things about any given Pokemon will help players use it in a competitive scene more reliably and consistently.

Everything to know about Gliscor and Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first thing every trainer should know about a given creature before they try using it in a serious situation is its elemental typing. In the case of Gligar and Gliscor, the two share a Flying and Ground typing.

This renders them immune to Electric and other Ground-type attacks while leaving them vulnerable to Ice and Water attacks. Overall, it is a very solid defensive typing.

This pairs well with both creatures being geared towards the defensive side of the spectrum, with Gligar's, the pre-evolved form, claim to fame being its solid defense stat of 105.

This gets better once it evolves into Gliscor, with its defense increasing to an amazing base 125. While Gliscor is preferred, one could make use of Gligar with an Eviolite if they are adamant about doing so.

The pair are heavily geared towards the physical half of play, with their special attack and special defense being their weakest assets. As such, players should really give these monsters physical attacks while keeping them away from common special attack carries like Flutter Mane, Blood Moon Ursaluna, and Chi-Yu.

How to build Gliscor for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since Gligar lacks any notable trait that Gliscor does not have in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players looking to make use of the family should take Gliscor. With this in mind, we can begin to construct a blueprint for Gliscor that players can use to help see some success in the competitive scene, starting with a good IV spread and nature.

Since Gliscor's base speed of 95 will keep it from seeing use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Trick Room teams, players should shoot for breeding a Gligar with perfect IVs before evolving it into a Gliscor.

Since Gliscor is a gimmicky tank with special ways to increase its health regeneration and damage output, taking an Impish nature will help players maximize its bulk while only giving up special attack stats in exchange.

Rounding out some final details, Gliscor will see the most success in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet running its hidden ability, Poison Heal. Giving it a Toxic Orb will help it get value from this ability and thus pair great with a moveset of Facade, High Horsepower, Tailwind, and Dual Wingbeat.

This, of course, is a perfect build for doubles, which is the most commonly accepted "true" competitive format. In singles, replace High Horsepower with Earthquake and Tailwind with Knock Off.