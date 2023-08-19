Best Hatterene PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, moves, and more

Hatterene is a pretty good option to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP scene. She has a great support movepool that contains useful moves like Trick Room and Healing Wish while also having a fantastic Magic Bounce Ability. That doesn't even mention how solid her Calm Mind set can be. This article will cover this Psychic/Fairy's best Nature, moves, etc., for Single and Double Battles.

Everything listed here was before The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC came out. These PvP builds should still be usable in the future meta, but some potential new movepool additions could be missing. Let's start with Hatterene's ideal Single Battle PvP build.

Best Hatterene set for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Many players may wish to use her in Single Battles (Image via Game Freak)

Here is an example of a good Hatterene PvP set to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Single Battles metagame:

Ability: Magic Bounce

Magic Bounce Nature: Bold

Bold EVs: 252 HP / 252 Defence / 4. Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Defence / 4. Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Calm Mind + Stored Power + Draining Kiss + Mystical Fire

Calm Mind + Stored Power + Draining Kiss + Mystical Fire Item: Leftovers or Grassy Seed

Leftovers or Grassy Seed Tera Type: Water, Fire, or Fairy

Hatterene has a good Defense stat that can be bolstered by max EVs, a Bold Nature, and potentially Grassy Seed if you have somebody who can set up Grassy Terrain (preferably automatically like Rillaboom). Calm Mind will bolster her strong Sp. Atk and Sp. Def, with the remaining three moves here dealing good damage.

She's quite solid in the metagame, although not a must-have at the moment (Image via Game Freak)

Alternate moves to consider from her current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet movepool include:

Nuzzle: It's weak in Base Power, but automatically paralyzing a foe is quite useful.

It's weak in Base Power, but automatically paralyzing a foe is quite useful. Healing Wish: You can forego Calm Mind and use the rare Healing Wish to help heal an ally at the cost of all the user's HP.

You can forego Calm Mind and use the rare Healing Wish to help heal an ally at the cost of all the user's HP. Psychic: Stored Power is stronger if you have several boosts, but Psychic is far better if you don't (like with a Healing Wish set).

Stored Power is stronger if you have several boosts, but Psychic is far better if you don't (like with a Healing Wish set). Dazzling Gleam: It's a stronger Fairy STAB than Draining Kiss, but you don't get any HP back.

It's a stronger Fairy STAB than Draining Kiss, but you don't get any HP back. Trick Room: Hatterene's pathetic Speed allows it to benefit greatly from Trick Room.

If you go with a Trick Room set, replace Calm Mind with that move and use a Quiet Nature with more Sp. Atk EVs instead of Defense.

Double Battle build

There is a good Double Battle set to use, as described below (Image via Game Freak)

Here is an example of a Double Battle set for Hatterene in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Magic Bounce

Magic Bounce Nature: Quiet

Quiet EVs: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4. Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4. Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Dazzling Gleam + Psychic + Protect + Trick Room

Dazzling Gleam + Psychic + Protect + Trick Room Item: Life Orb

Life Orb Tera Type: Water, Fire, or Fairy

Dazzling Gleam hits both foes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Battles. Psychic is a strong STAB, while Protect can be useful for keeping Hatterene alive or playing mind games with the opponent. Trick Room is amazing for speed control, especially since so many metagame threats tend to be remarkably fast, like Flutter Mane.

