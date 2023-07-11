5 best Ice-type Gen 9 Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, ranked

Ice is one of the more overlooked typings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Due to its lack of impactful resistance, creatures that fall into the category are stereotypically frail. Many players consider these Pocket Monsters weak, but this is not always the case. This is especially true for some of the Ice-type options released in the newest games in the franchise.

The creatures that debuted in the Nintendo Switch titles are some of the best the Ice typing has seen since the release of Mamoswine in the fourth generation. With this in mind, it can be helpful for those who want to get into the competitive scene to go over the best Ice-type Pocket Monsters the game has to offer.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 5 best Ice-type Pocket Monsters

5) Cetoddle

Cetoddle's Pokedex picture in the Nintendo Switch games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though not a fully-evolved Pokemon, Cetoddle shows some serious potential in special cups like Little Cup, thanks to its high HP stat and the inclusion of the Eviolite item. This item greatly increases the defense and special defense of creatures holding it. However, the holder must be a Pocket Monster that can evolve but hasn't.

Outside of these niche circumstances, Cetoddle is about as good in the meta as an unevolved creature in an arena of Legendaries and Paradox Pokemon. Players not looking to evolve their Cetoddle should keep it far away from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene.

4) Cetitan

Cetitan's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the number four spot is Cetoddle's evolution, Cetitan. Though its position on the list is low, it does not mean that it is a bad pick. With a whopping 170 HP stat and a high 137 attack stat, Cetitan is a great creature for any player's main playthrough of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's story.

In competitive play, Cetitan can make for a great snow sweeper, thanks to its Slush Rush ability. However, the rework of the weather condition has consequentially robbed it of the bonus passive damage that snow (once hail) had in generations prior.

With a metagame as focused on base speed as this one, players would be better off avoiding this pick unless they really want a snow team.

3) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paldea's Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, Baxcalibur, comes in at the number three spot on the list. Though it was a tricky choice to decide between Baxcalibur and Cetitan as the third-best Ice-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this creature pulls ahead, thanks to its much better movepool and secondary Dragon typing.

Though much less impactful in VGC Doubles, Baxcalibur can be a very deadly threat if not dealt with promptly, thanks to its ability to stack Dragon Dances to make for easy sweeps.

Since this creature still needs a set-up to be effective, it sadly falls from grace in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's fast-paced metagame.

2) Chien-Pao

Chien-Pao's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though many would consider Chien-Pao to be the best Ice-type in the franchise, this is far from the case when looking closer at its ability, Sword of Ruin. This ability lowers the defense of everyone but Chien-Pao by 25%. This makes using this creature for VGC Doubles a liability unless players have perfect luck and strategy.

Chien-Pao's typing (Ice and Dark) is one of the best offensive type combinations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It allows the creature to take advantage of some of the best Ice-type moves in the games, like Ice Spinner, while enforcing the power behind its Sucker Punch priority attack. However, it can still be frail, so players must express caution when using it.

1) Iron Bundle

Iron Bundle's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paradox Pokemon are the best creatures Game Freak has released in a long time, especially when it comes to competitive prowess. Iron Bundle is a fast, defensive, hit-and-run sweeper that can get a free set-up the second it enters the field, thanks to its ability, Quark Drive, and the Booster Energy held item. As such, it is an easy choice for the best Ice-type creature in the games.

Though it lacks in value during a playthrough since it is tied to the post-game, Iron Bundle is still a creature worth picking up for its potential to dominate in the titles' competitive scene.

Poll : 0 votes