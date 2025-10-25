Best Lucario moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, Lucario can be a Fighting-type powerhouse with the right moveset and nature. This Gen IV Pokemon evolves from Riolu with high friendship and can be an amazing addition to your team. Additionally, it can further evolve into Mega Lucario for an immense power boost.

For making the most out of this Pokemon, this article provides the best moveset and nature for your Lucario in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Lucario in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Lucario in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Let's take a look at the best moves for your Lucario in Legends Z-A:

Brick Break

Close Combat

Iron Tail

Swords Dance

Brick Break is a strong Fighting-type move in the game that allows Lucario to deal damage and break through any barrier abilities, such as Light Screen or Reflect. Apart from that, another Fighting-type move worth teaching is Close Combat. It deals significant damage and will be your main ability to defeat foes.

We also suggest teaching Iron Tail to your Lucario in Legends Z-A. This Steel-type move capitalizes on the Pokemon's Fighting and Steel typing, often proving to be a great counter for any Fairy-type monsters that you may face.

Lastly, go with Swords Dance as the fourth move for Lucario. It is capable of buffing the Pokemon's Attack stat to increase its damage output.

Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Best nature for Lucario in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Lucario heavily relies on the Attack stat as a physical attacker. Therefore, it benefits from the Adamant (+Atk, -SpAtk) nature. However, you can also opt for the Jolly (+Spd, -SpAtk) nature to boost its speed.

Let's look at where you can find the mints to change this Pokemon's nature into either Adamant or Jolly:

Adamant : Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1.

: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1. Jolly: Vendor sells the Jolly Mint at a store in Vert Sector 6.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Lucario stats and Lucarionite location

Here are Lucario and Mega Lucario's stats in Legends Z-A:

Lucario

HP: 70

70 Attack: 110

110 Defense: 70

70 Special Attack: 115

115 Special Defense: 70

70 Speed: 90

Mega Lucario

HP: 70

70 Attack: 145

145 Defense: 88

88 Special Attack: 140

140 Special Defense: 70

70 Speed: 112

You can evolve Lucario into Mega Lucario by using Lucarionite, which you can buy from Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.

