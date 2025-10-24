How to get riolu and lucario in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Riolu and Lucario are popular Fighting-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A that many trainers will want to add to their roster. These Gen IV monsters are extremely powerful, especially Lucario, who is capable of evolving into Mega Lucario, often considered to be one of the best Mega Evolutions in the franchise.
This article covers where you can find Riolu in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and how you can further evolve it into Lucario.
How to get Riolu in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Considering Riolu is a basic Pokemon, you can catch it directly in the wild in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This Fighting-type creature can be found at multiple locations within Lumiose City during the daytime in sunny weather. However, the rooftop of Passage Ombrage in Rouge Sector 4 is one of the best places to catch it.
You should note that if you cannot find a Riolu at the location, you can rest at nearby benches or Pokemon Centers to progress time and change weather until optimal conditions are achieved.
It is also possible to find a Shiny Riolu in Legends Z-A if you're lucky enough. In case you have your heart set on one, you can use the Shiny Charm to improve the odds of a shiny encounter when exploring the rooftops.
Also read: All Held Items in Pokemon Legends Z-A
How to get Lucario in Pokemon Legends Z-A
In Legends Z-A, you can automatically get a Lucario after returning to Hotel Z following the completion of the 37th main mission, Operation Protect Lumiose. Here you can find a Pokeball with the monster inside your room.
Apart from that, you can also aim to catch an Alpha Lucario at Wild Zone 20 once you have progressed through the entire storyline.
However, considering that both of these methods will require you to wait for Lucario quite a bit, the best method to get this Pokemon early is by evolving a Riolu.
You should note that Riolu evolves into Lucario when the friendship between you and your Pokemon is high enough. Here are the various ways in which you can increase your friendship with Riolu in the game:
- Roam: Having Riolu travel with you outside of its Pokeball when exploring Lumiose City will improve your bond with it.
- Cafe: Visiting Cafes with Riolu improves your friendship level with it.
- Vitamins: Certain Vitamins can increase the bond between you and your Pokemon. As such, feed Vitamins to Riolu.
- Soothe Bell: Soothe Bell is an item that focuses entirely on improving friendship. Use it to deepen your bond with Riolu.
Once your friendship with Riolu has maximized, you can evolve it into Lucario to have the Fighting-type monster on your team.
Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨