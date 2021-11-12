Best moveset for Donphan in Pokemon GO

Introduced in Generation II, Donphan the Armor Pokemon has seen solid success in Pokemon GO battles, both PvE and PvP.

As a mono Ground-type Pokemon, Donphan may seem limited at first, but its improved move pool and solid stats provide it decent Ground-type damage while also having some bulk in PvE. Its PvP prospects are niche but effective in Great League and Ultra League in particular.

Since Donphan has some interesting applications in battle, it's worth Pokemon GO trainers' time to optimize the Pokemon's moveset for the role they expect it to fill in a fight.

Pokemon GO: Top Donphan movesets in PvE and PvP

Perfecting the right moves for the job will serve Donphan well in battles (Image via Niantic).

Donphan is somewhat unique in Pokemon GO because it is one of the few Pokemon capable of learning the Fighting-type move Counter despite not being a Fighting-type itself. Though Counter isn't ideal for it in PvE battles, Donphan can lean into using different movesets depending on whether it is on offense or defense in PvE.

On offense, Donphan benefits best in PvE battles in Pokemon GO by using the moves Mud-Slap and Earthquake. This is partly due to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) damage that the moves receive from Donphan.

On defense, Donphan can have its moveset optimized with either Charm and Play Rough or Charm and Heavy Slam.

Play Rough doesn't receive STAB but is somewhat comparable as a Fairy-type equivalent. Heavy Slam also provides solid super-effective damage coverage as a Steel-type move.

When it comes to PvP battles in Pokemon GO, Charm, Heavy Slam, and Earthquake are the top moves for Donphan. In PvP, it's good practice to carry two Charge Moves, and the combination of Heavy Slam and Earthquake provide solid type coverage while also using a move in Earthquake that receives STAB.

As an alternative, trainers can also opt to use Counter, Play Rough, and Heavy Slam. This removes any STAB capability from Donphan's moveset but gives it many different-typed moves that can take advantage of multiple Pokemon-type weaknesses.

This can make Donphan a sneaky operator in some circumstances, hitting opponents with moves they may not expect and leaving trainers wondering what other moves are used in Donphan's moveset. This can lead to them throwing out shields early or switching problematic Pokemon out, which can work to Donphan and their trainer's advantage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer