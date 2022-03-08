Best moveset for Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Braviary had a very interesting transformation with its Hisuian forme in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The normal Braviary already hit like a megaton hammer, with the ability to use strong Brave Birds and Close Combats. This Hisuian version is more of a Special attacker, though. It also received a secondary Psychic typing, giving it access to tons of new moves.

Which attacks should trainers teach this Pokemon?

With the change to its stats and typing, Braviary will have to run very different moves in the game. Thankfully, it still gets decent damage output with these options.

Psychic

Hurricane/Air Slash

Mystical Fire

Roost

Despite Esper Wing being a fun new move, Psychic is still a lot better for Hisuian Braviary. If it gets the crit, Esper Wing will deal lots of damage, but otherwise it’s only at 75 base power. Hisuian Braviary will be a lot more consistent with Psychic, which has 100% accuracy and is incredibly strong.

Hisuian Braviary is in this weird spot that many other Flying-types are in where they have two Flying-type STAB moves that they really want to run. Hurricane is tremendously strong, but it has horrible accuracy outside of rain. Air Slash isn’t that strong, but it always hits.

Hisuian Braviary is a Ride Pokemon trainers can use to fly around (Image via Game Freak)

It’s really up to the player whether or not they value accuracy or power more. If Hisuian Braviary gets a stat boosting move, such as Calm Mind or Nasty Plot, then it would make Air Slash a much better option. Since that isn’t the case, though, trainers might want Hurricane just for power.

Since it is Psychic-type and Flying-type, Hisuian Braviary gets hardwalled by Steel-types. This makes Mystical Fire practically a necessity, since it allows it to do damage to threats like Bronzong and Magnezone.

Even though trainers can farm countless amounts of Hyper Potions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it’s still a good idea to run Roost. If Hisuian Braviary has a speed advantage, it could potentially use an Agile Style move and Roost in the same turn, allowing it to recover health and deal damage at the same time.

