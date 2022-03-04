Best moveset for Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Typhlosion got a huge buff with its Hisuian forme in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This Pokemon was always a fan favorite, especially among fans of the Johto region.

However, Typhlosion has always had one huge weakness: coverage. It could only use Fire-moves, Solarbeam, and Extrasensory in its movepool for the longest time. Now that it’s part Ghost-type, though, it has a couple more moves to play with.

Which moves should Hisuian Typhlosion learn in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Since it’s so broken in this game, it’s hard to find a reason not to use Calm Mind. It gives Hisuian Typhlosion the extra bit of power that it needs.

Calm Mind

Flamethrower

Shadow Ball

Hex/Infernal Parade

Although Hisuian Typhlosion already comes equipped with a beautiful Special Attack stat (119), it only gets better with Calm Mind. Typhlosion is a very frail Pokemon, so the defensive boost from Calm Mind will also allow it to soak up a bit of damage. Trainers will need to visit the Move Shop for this attack, though.

Typhlosion's new signature move is called Infernal Parade (Image via Game Freak)

"Flamethrower" is flat out the best Fire-type move in the game. While "Overheat" is undoubtedly a tempting choice (with 130 base power), it can leave Hisuian Typhlosion in a challenging position with the debuff to Special Attack. Flamethrower is still incredibly strong, though, without the drawback.

While Hisuian Typhlosion has a couple of fun Ghost-type moves in its tool kit, it should still rely on good old "Shadow Ball." This is Typhlosion’s strongest Ghost-type attack on an opponent that is not burnt. While it’s great for knocking out Gardevoirs and Gengars in one shot, Shadow Ball is mostly used for strong neutral damage against many different types.

The debate between "Hex" and "Infernal Parade" is interesting, but most of the time, Hisuian Tyhlosion will want to find room for one on its moveset. Hex is the stronger move; Infernal Parade gets its damage doubled if used on a burnt opponent, but the same goes for Hex.

The benefit that comes with Infernal Parade, though, is that it also has a 30% chance to burn the opponent. Generally, on a team that already has lots of Thunder Wave or Toxic users, Hex might be better for the damage. Otherwise, though, Infernal Parade will be the better option.

