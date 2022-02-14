Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Jumpluff

With the recent conclusion of the Hoppip Community Day event in Pokemon GO, many players found themselves in possession of a Jumpluff, Hoppip's final evolution. Given the low usage of Jumpluff in Pokemon GO's Battle League, some players may find themselves wondering how well this Pokemon can perform in battle.

Jumpluff and its two prior evolutions, Hoppip and Skiploom, made their debut in the second generation of the main series in the Johto region. While these Pokemon are almost never shown battling, they are mostly used in the anime to set the scene in a relaxing meadow or peaceful forest as these Pokemon happily drift across the screen.

For players wanting to use their new Jumpluff in battle, various details must be kept in mind. Jumpluff's stats, typing, and moveset can help players determine the best way to use their Jumpluff in battle. Knowing Jumpluff's stats can also help players determine the best role their Pokemon can fill on their team.

Analyzing Jumpluff in Pokemon GO

Jumpluff as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jumpluff is a Grass and Flying-type Pokemon. This type combination gives Jumpluff a lot of debilitating weaknesses such as a weakness to Fire, Rock, and a major weakness to Ice-type attacks due to both of Jumpluff's types sharing a weakness to them. Jumpluff resists common attacking types like Fighting, Ground, and Water while also resisting other Grass-type attacks.

Jumpluff's stats in Pokemon GO make it more fit for a defensive role on the team. This is due to its low attack stat of 118 but its good defense and stamina of 183 and 181. Though this may not appear to be the best stats for a defensive Pokemon, Jumpluff's maximum combat power of 1,636 means that Jumpluff will only be viable in Great League where the meta is more friendly for Pokemon like it.

Looking towards Jumpluff's moveset in Pokemon GO, trying to find a definitive "best" moveset is truly up for debate. Thanks to the recent conclusion of the Community Day event, Jumpluff has received a buff through the additional charged Flying-type attack added to its movepool, Acrobatics. This adds another layer of potential moveset combinations to Jumpluff's kit, which can only add to its viability.

While the updated movepool is still new and untested, it is expected that Jumpluff's best moveset for damage will be a combination of Infestation and Acrobatics. Infestation should always be used over Bullet Seed as it deals more damage per second (or DPS) as well as giving Jumpluff a reliable coverage option.

While the new Jumpluff is a step above the pre-Community Day ones, its potential in battle is still untested. This does not mean Jumpluff is bad, it simply means that players will have to test and experiment to find the best way to use Jumpluff before settling on whether or not to use it on one's team. The addition of Acrobatics gives it a much-needed and reliable Flying-type charged attack.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan