Best moveset for Magneton in Pokemon GO

Magneton is a Pokemon that many players have sought since its addition in Pokemon GO's launch. With the Electric-type Pokemon becoming more and more common as of November 2021, many players are taking the opportunity to collect and evolve many of the Electric-type Pokemon that have been sitting in their collections for far too long.

Since the very beginning, Magneton has been a part of the Pokemon franchise, starting back on the original Nintendo Game Boy in Pokemon Red and Blue. They can be found either by the players evolving their Magnemite at level 30 or by catching one at the Power Plant.

For players wanting to use their Magneton in Pokemon GO's Battle League or to take on Raids or Gym Battles, knowing the best moveset for a Pokemon as well as the role it can serve on the team is crucial to using it effectively and securing a victory.

Magneton in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Magneton is an Electric and Steel-type Pokemon. This is a great defensive typing as Electric-type Pokemon only have one weakness, while Steel-type Pokemon have a large amount of resistances.

Magneton takes super effective damage from Ground, Fighting, and Fire-type attacks. Magneton resists damage from Normal, Rock, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Fairy, Ice, Dragon, Flying, Poison, and other Steel and Electric-type attacks.

Magneton functions very well as a pseudo-tank due to its defensive typing and its average defense stat. However, Magneton is more effectively used as a safe switch-in Pokemon when the opponent sends in a new Pokemon. Magneton has an attack stat of 223, a defense stat of 169, and a stamina stat of 137.

For an optimal moveset, Magneton has a completely different build in Pokemon GO depending on what it is being used for.

For an all-out offensive moveset, Magneton should use Spark for a fast attack and Zap Cannon as a charged attack. This combination of moves maximizes the damage per second value. For a defensive moveset, which is used for Raid battles and defending Gyms, Charge Beam and Magnet Bomb are the best combination.

As most people know, Magneton has another evolution in Pokemon GO. With the use of a Sinnoh Stone as well as 100 Magnemite candies, Magneton can evolve into Magnezone. Many players may choose to use Magneton over Magnezone due to the possibility of Magnezone being over the combat power cap for the Great League.

In summary, for players who prefer to use Magneton over Magnezone, a moveset best suited for Pokemon GO's Battle League would consist of Spark and Zap Cannon. While a moveset oriented around defenses for Raid battles and Gym defense would be Charge Beam and Magnet Bomb.

