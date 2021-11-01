Pokemon GO event schedule for November 2021

November is finally here, and Pokemon GO has several exciting events planned for the month.

Perhaps most notable is the end of the Season of Mischief. This season, centered around Hoopa, has given trainers opportunities to stack up on many Psychic, Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon. November looks like several new Pokemon will be focused on, though, including multiple from Generation IV.

Shinx Community Day and more for Pokemon GO in November

There are four large events lined up for November in Pokemon GO, the first of which will be the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration. Several new Pokemon will be spawning during this event, including Cubone, Sunkern, and Murkrow. All of these spawns will be more frequent in Latin America as well.

The other events planned for November include:

A Festival of Lights-themed event.

A celebration of the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

A somewhat mysterious closing event of the Season of Mischief.

In terms of Raids, Mega Absol will remain until November 5. After that, Mega Manectric will be in the Mega Raid slot, followed by Mega Loppuny, which many trainers may have already gotten from its Raid back in April.

Darkrai will also continue to be the Five Star Raid boss until November 5. After that, all three Swords of Justice (Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion) will take over as the Five Star Raid bosses, followed by Cresselia on November 16.

All of these Pokemon will also be featured in their own Raid hours throughout the month.

There will be five Spotlight Hours in the month of November. The Pokemon which will be featured in these Spotlight Hours are as follows:

Cacnea: November 2

Chinchou: November 9

Turtwig: November 16

Chimchar: November 23

Piplup: November 30

Research Breakthrough encounters will be Vullaby throughout the month of November. Also, on every Monday of the month, trainers can purchase a bundle for one PokeCoin. This bundle will have a Remote Raid Pass.

Shinx from the Sinnoh region will get its own Community Day (Image via Niantic)

Finally, the month’s Community Day will be dedicated to Shinx, another Generation IV which is likely focused on since Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is releasing in November.

If Shinx is evolved into Luxray during the event (or up to two hours afterwards), it will get access to the charge move Psychic Fang. This move is guaranteed to debuff the opponent’s Defense by one stage if it hits, making this potentially a very strong tool in Luxray’s kit.

Edited by R. Elahi