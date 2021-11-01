Best moveset for Mismagius in Pokemon GO

With the Halloween season at its end, the hunt for Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO also comes to a close. Players may find themselves able to evolve some of their newfound Ghost types, and Misdreavus may be one of these Pokemon.

Mismagius, Misdreavus' evolution, is one of the many evolutions added in the fourth generation of Pokemon games. It is also best known for its spot on the Hearthome City Gym Leader, Fantina's, team.

When it comes to using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its best moveset, as well as the role it serves on the team, is the key to using a Pokemon effectively and securing a victory.

Mismagius in Pokemon GO: An analysis

"Its muttered curses can cause awful headaches or terrifying visions that torment others:" An excerpt from Mismagius' Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mismagius is a pure Ghost-type Pokemon, meaning it is only weak to Dark and other Ghost-type attacks. Its typing grants it twice as many resistances as weaknesses as it resists damage from Normal, Fighting, Bug, and Poison-type moves.

Mismagius' stat spread in Pokemon GO indicates that it functions best as a sort of "poor man's Gengar" as it has an exceptional attack at a firm 211. This is the only stat Gengar has over Mismagius as Mismagius' defense sits at a slightly above average 187 over Gengar's frail 149.

Both Ghost types share the same stamina stat of 155. Mismagius is a great choice for players who prefer to keep their Ghost-type in battle for a more extended period.

While Mismagius has a diverse move pool in Pokemon GO, especially for a Ghost-type, it sadly only has one definitive moveset for offense and defense.

For fast attacks, Hex is simply the better choice over Sucker Punch. While the latter is a lot faster, Hex has the same damage per second value on top of generating more energy per second. Hex also receives the same type attack bonus from Mismagius' Ghost typing.

Charged attacks do not get any more interesting from here. Mismagius has excellent coverage against both of its weaknesses in the form of Dazzling Gleam and Dark Pulse. However, these attacks do not provide this Pokemon with the stable damage output a player would need it to have to get use from it.

Shadow Ball is the best-charged attack for Mismagius in Pokemon GO.

For gamers looking to use Mismagius in Pokemon GO, the most important thing to keep in mind is that it is a very "middle-of-the-road" option for a Ghost-type on their team. Those wanting an offensive Ghost-type typically pick Gengar, while users who wish for a defensive Ghost-type typically choose Dusknoir.

However, for those still willing to pick it, Mismagius' best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Hex and Shadow Ball.

