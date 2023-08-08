Best moveset for Parasect in Pokemon GO

Paras is the next creature of focus for Pokemon GO's weekly Spotlight Hour event. As such, many will soon find their collection replete with this creature. This might result in trainers wondering how they can benefit from having its evolution, Parasect, in their possession. That said, some may want to use it in the competitive Battle League.

Determining a creature's viability in Pokemon GO takes a far different approach compared to the main series. With features like abilities, four move slots, and half the stats being removed, the game is much simpler. So how does Parasect stack compared to the rest of the competition, and what moves should players bring if they intend on using the creature?

How to use Parasect in Pokemon GO's PvP

Parasect as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Parasect is a terrible Pokemon to use in both casual and competitive play. Thanks to a movepool that lacks compatibility and its terrible typing, Parasect is unviable in both Pokemon GO and the main series and will remain as such for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, this creature is bound to have its share of fans who want to expand their collection.

In competitive play, Parasect has one combination of moves that make it somewhat impactful. In most cases, it will need Fury Cutter for a fast attack. Following this, Parasect will need X-Scissor and Solarbeam for its two charged attacks. This will ensure the highest damage output possible.

The use of Parasect should be limited to the Great League, as its combat power limit only imbues it with a slim chance. Its Bug-type attacks will grant a situational advantage against Medicham and Trevenant, who are incredibly potent in the tier of play.

How to use Parasect in Pokemon GO's PvE

Paras and Parasect as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Parasect being a relatively common creature and the first in many newbies' collections to fully evolve, using it in PvE play is much more acceptable. Parasect is still quite weak and should only be used for One-Star Raid Battles in Pokemon GO. However, with this in mind, it is much easier to build this critter for various situations.

Parasect has a decent amount of coverage options. With Grass, Bug, and the new Poison coverage in Cross Poison, this creature is a great choice for One-Star Water and Grass-type raids. However, a decent generalist build will see trainers bringing Fury Cutter and Solar Beam. One thing holding Parasect back in this regard is its only fast attacks being Bug-type moves. This leaves it rather susceptible to bosses who resist the type.

Overall, Parasect is an incredibly weak fighter in both Pokemon GO's raid scene and competitive play. However, for those who still do want to use it, they should circumvent its many weaknesses. With this in mind, Parasect plays better in raids due to players having the ability to choose opponents.