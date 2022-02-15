Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Salamence

Salamence is one of the most desirable Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Inasmuch, many players look for the best way to use their Salamence in Pokemon GO's Battle League. However, simply having a Salamence is not enough to boost a player up the ladder; various details must be kept in mind when using Salamence for battle.

Salamence debuted during the third generation of the franchise in the Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald versions. It is a pseudo-legendary Pokemon of the Hoenn region and has also appeared on the team of Hoenn's Elite Four members, Drake.

Players who want to use their Salamence in battle will first need to do their research to find the best situations that the Pokemon can capitalize on. Information like Salamence's typing, stats, and movepool are crucial to constructing the right Salamence to fit the player's playstyle in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Salamence in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Salamence as it appears in the anime

Salamence is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon. The Dragon type is known for its great offensive and defensive capabilities, which is why Pokemon with this type are immensely desirable. Salamence is only weak to Rock, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks.

Since both Salamence types have a weakness to Ice, players should be cautious about the abilities of their opponents.

Salamence resists Fighting, Bug, Water, Fire, Ground, and Grass type attacks. The Flying typing is immune to Ground-type attacks in the main series. To implement this in Pokemon GO, Niantic has converted immunities in the main series into causing minimal damage.

Looking towards Salamence's stats, the powerful dragon is built for a more offensive attacking role, with its best stat being its 277 attack. Salamence fits in perfectly as a mid-game cleaner, as its attack stat pairs perfectly with its next best stat, its stamina, at an above average 216. Salamence's defense of 168 is its weakest quality.

Salamence's diverse movepool in Pokemon GO is its greatest quality. With access to powerful Dragon-type attacks like Dragon Tail, Outrage, and Draco Meteor, Salamence has a lot of options for nuking the competition with powerful attacks. Salamence's biggest shortcoming in its moveset is its lack of Flying-type attacks.

With a movepool as diverse as Salamence's in Pokemon GO, finding a definitive moveset is challenging, as a wide movepool opens the door for a lot of different playstyles. In terms of a moveset to maximize Salamence's damage output, a combination of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor accomplishes this.

