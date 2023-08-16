Best moveset for Salamence in Pokemon GO

The presence of Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO's raids has permitted trainers to collect a ton of Mega Energy for the powerful Dragon/Flying-type creature, but that isn't all. Players who have defeated Mega Salamence also have the opportunity to capture the creature without first evolving its prior evolutions, Bagon and Shelgon, leading fans to wonder how capable it is in battles.

To put a fine point on it, Salamence is a fierce offense-based creature in Pokemon GO. This makes the popular Hoenn pseudo-legendary species very popular in PvE battles like raids and gym attacks/defense. However, its relatively slow learnable moves and middling durability make it significantly less desirable in PvP.

Regardless, if Pokemon GO players are committed to using Salamence in battles, they'll want to provide it with the best possible movesets for the job.

What is Salamence's best moveset for Pokemon GO PvE?

The PvE arena is where Salamence truly shines in Pokemon GO, thanks to its high Attack IVs and hard-hitting move. Since move speed isn't as vital in PvE fights like raids, this Dragon/Flying-type creature is capable of dealing heavy damage to foes without concerns about enemy targets dodging or using shields.

Although Salamence has plenty of moves to choose from, it's best to stick to a Dragon-type moveset. This not only ensures great energy generation and damage, but doing so will also trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which will increase Salamence's damage output even further.

Recommended PvE moveset for Salamence

Dragon Tail + Outrage

What is Salamence's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvP?

As previously noted, Salamence doesn't have the durability or attack speed to be considered a major threat in Pokemon GO's PvP meta. Regardless, it can still perform well in the right situation, and if players want to use it, they'll still want to optimize its moveset for the best chances of success.

For the most part, it's still wise to stick to Dragon-type attacks for the best energy/damage combo. However, trainers can opt for the use of Draco Meteor instead of Outrage since it's effectively the best nuke that Salamence can muster. Furthermore, it's a good idea to pick up a second Charged Move to improve this creature's type coverage in the GO Battle League.

Of all the available Charged Moves, trainers may want to opt for Fire Blast as their second option for Salamence. This allows the creature to deal with the popular Steel-types seen in the PvP meta while also dealing solid damage and not costing all that much in terms of energy.

Recommended moveset for Salamence in PvP

Dragon Tail + Draco Meteor + Fire Blast

It should be noted that although the movesets above are suggested, players should remain flexible in the event that they don't work as intended. The PvP meta can evolve at a pretty rapid pace, and trainers will want to utilize the moves that bring them the most success based on the opposition being faced in a given season.