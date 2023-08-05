Best moveset for Sigilyph in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Sigilyph is usually found only in Egypt, Greece, and other nearby regions. However, during the in-person events of Pokemon GO Fest 2023, the critter will be available in Osaka, London, and New York City. The Pocket Monster will be available in Osaka and London from August 4 to August 6. It will appear in New York City from August 18 to August 20.

Once players in these regions catch Sigilyph, they can use it in PvP or PvP battles in Niantic's mobile game. This article explains how to build the Avianoid Pokemon for these purposes.

Best PvP moveset for Sigilyph in Pokemon GO

Sigilyph in PvP (Image via Sportskeeda)

At the outset, you should know Sigilyph is not a very good option for Pokemon GO's PvP scene. It is outclassed by a variety of Psychic-type creatures like Lugia (which even shares Sigilyph's elemental type combination), Victini, Gardevoir, Cresselia, Latios, and many more.

That said, if you wish to try out Sigilyph in the GO Battle League, the following moveset will get you the most value out of the creature:

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Charged Attack: Psybeam + Ancient Power

Air Slash is a decent enough Fast Attack. The move does 3.6 damage per turn (DPT) boosted by the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and generates three energy per turn (EPT).

Psybeam is the only Psychic-type Charged Attack that Sigilyph gets access to. Unfortunately, it is one of the weakest moves in the type. It does 84 damage and consumes 60 energy, bringing its damage per energy (DPE) to 1.4. This is too low to be any good in the fast-paced nature of the GO Battle League.

The second Charged Attack recommendation for Sigilyph is Ancient Power. This is a Rock-type attack that does 60 damage and consumes 45 energy, meaning it does 1.33 DPE. This is once again quite poor in comparison to other Charged Moves in the format.

Best PvE moveset for Sigilyph in Pokemon GO

Typically only found in Greece and Egypt, Sigilyph has been observed as far away as Osaka and London! (Image via Twitter/@PokemonGoApp)

Just as Sigilyph is a suboptimal option for any format of the Pokemon GO Battle League, it is equally bad for PvE battles such as Raids and Gym battles. Although the critter has a decent Attack stat, which is important for PvE battles, the lack of good Charged Attacks seriously hurts its possibilities.

Sigilyph's viability notwithstanding, its best moveset for PvE is as follows:

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Charged Attack: Psybeam + Air Cutter

Air Slash does a respectable amount of damage, while Psybeam and Air Cutter are Sigilyph's only STAB-boosted options.

For PvE, it is recommended that you use Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Articuno or Shadow Mewtwo, which have extremely high damage pressure. Although you can't make them forget Frustration outside special Team GO Rocket events, they can always learn a second Charged Attack.