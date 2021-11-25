Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Swampert

Following the release of the Ed Sheeran collaboration event in Pokemon GO, various Water-type starter Pokemon have had their spawn rates increased. This is simply because Ed Sheeran states that he always chose the Water-type starter Pokemon whenever he would start a new game in the main series Pokemon games.

Mudkip, the fan-favourite Water-type starter Pokemon from the Hoenn region, is one of these Pokemon to receive a boosted spawn rate for this event. As veterans to the Pokemon franchise may know, Mudkip evolves into Marshtomp, who then evolves into Swampert.

Swampert, being the best Water-type Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO's Battle League, is a very desirable Pokemon among players. With this increased spawn rate, many players are taking the opportunity to catch as many Mudkips as they can to get the candy needed to get a Swampert. What players may not know, however, is the best moveset to use for Swampert once they have it.

Swampert's optimal moveset in Pokemon GO

The first thing to keep in mind when discussing Swampert is its incredible typing. Swampert, as well as Seismitoad, Quagsire, Whiscash, and Gastrodon, are the only Pokemon in Pokemon GO to receive the powerful type combination of Water and Ground. Many fans of the Pokemon franchise consider this dual-typing to be the best typing in the game. It boosts the attack power of some of the best attacks in the game, such as Hydro Cannon and Earthquake, as well as giving the Pokemon with this typing only one weakness, Grass-type attacks.

Swampert also owes its incredible power to its stats in Pokemon GO. While it only has an attack stat of 208, which is still above average, Swampert has an excellent stamina stat of 225. This is the reason why Swampert has the potential to absolutely carry the battle in the mid-game, as it has the possibility to simply outlive most other Pokemon. However, unlike an actual tank Pokemon, Swampert can deal an insane amount of damage.

Swampert is one of the Pokemon that have the same optimal moveset in Pokemon GO regardless of what it is used for; this is thanks to Mudkip's Community Day back in 2019. When Mudkip's Community Day dropped, Swampert was gifted access to the most potent Water-type attack in Pokemon GO, Hydro Cannon. Players can still give their Swampert Hydro Cannon through the use of an Elite Charged Attack TM.

Players looking for the optimal fast attack for their Swampert should use Mud Shot. Mud Shot not only provides much-needed coverage in battle but also generates more energy per second than Water Gun, Swampert's other fast attack.

To summarize, Swampert's best moveset is a combination of Mud Shot for a fast attack and Hydro Cannon for a charged attack. Swampert's incredible typing not only gives it great defensive utility, but also further powers up Hydro Cannon, making Swampert capable of punching massive holes in an opposing team in Pokemon GO.

