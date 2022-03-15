Best moveset for Sylveon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Sylveon is one of the more popular Eeveelutions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

It's a good idea for trainers to catch as many Eevee as possible if they want any hope at filling out that Pokedex. Many trainers, though, take their first Eevee and evolve it into Sylveon since the evolution requires friendship anyways.

Thankfully, that isn't a bad strategy since Sylveon is a great Pokemon to use.

Which moves should this Fairy-type Pokemon be taught?

Like with most Fairy-types, Sylveon makes good use of Calm Mind. Although some Sylveon counters will be tough to deal with, it has just enough coverage to check most threats.

Calm Mind

Dazzling Gleam

Mystical Fire

Shadow Ball

Sylveon has an excellent stat makeup to run Calm Mind. Its base Special Attack is 110, and its Special Defense is 130; both will get boosted with Calm Mind. This is what allows Sylveon to be this dual offensive/defensive threat that can take damage and pick up KOs simultaneously.

Sylveon is one of several Eeveelutions (Image via Game Freak)

Losing Moonblast was a huge blow to Sylveon, but Dazzling Gleam is certainly the next best thing. It's a little sad that trainers will have to go to the Move Shop just to get Sylveon a STAB Special Fairy-type move, but it needs it. This will be how Sylveon capitalizes on those Calm Mind boosts.

Mystical Fire is a great surprise attack for Steel-types, the bane of every Fairy-type's existence. Most Steel-types won't fall to one Mystical Fire, but after some Calm Minds, it should pick up the KO.

Mystical Fire will also drop the opponent's Special Attack stat, so Sylveon can soak up even more damage.

There aren't too many Pokemon that can handle Sylveon's offense, but some who can happen to be Psychic-type. Gardevoir, Espeon, and certainly Bronzong can wall Sylveon to a certain degree.

Shadow Ball really comes in handy for all of these matchups. It's also a good move to use in general since Sylveon doesn't have too many other options.

If trainers don't feel like using Shadow Ball, they can pick between Hyper Beam, Magical Leaf, and a ton of other weak moves.

Edited by Ravi Iyer