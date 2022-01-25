Best moveset for Zebstrika in Pokemon GO

Zebstrika, an Electric-type Pokemon known as the Thunderbolt Pokemon, hails from the Unova region and evolves from Blitzle after feeding it 50 candies in Pokemon GO.

Although Zebstrika may seem unremarkable compared to other Electric-types in Pokemon GO, it has a surprisingly high maximum attack stat that allows it to perform competitively in Great League in certain situations. It won't be confused for Shadow Raikou, but the Thunderbolt Pokemon can be utilized as a glass cannon of sorts when players need an Electric-type and may not have the typical meta picks available. If called into action, it's best to optimize Zebstrika's moveset to prime it for battle.

Zebstrika in Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Great League PvP

It lacks survivability, but Zebstrika can still run up damage totals before it faints (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Zebstrika has some interesting move options like Low Kick and Flame Charge in Pokemon GO, it can only reach its top damage potential by sticking to its Electric-type moves. This mostly because of Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB), which only trigger extra damage when a Pokemon matches the type of the moves it is using. When focusing on an Electric-type moveset, the best moves at Zebstrika's disposal are Spark and Discharge.

Spark receives a significant amount of energy while being relatively quick, and it also receives STAB. Discharge requires the least amount of energy and receives STAB as well, allowing it to be spammed to some degree and outputting solid damage. It won't nuke opposing targets, but it should be usable enough to bait shields and/or hammer opponents multiple times if they are unshielded.

For Zebstrika's second Charge Move in Pokemon GO, it may be tempting to look at Flame Charge. After all, the move is Fire-type and provides additional type coverage for an Electric-type Pokemon. However, Flame Charge simply doesn't have good damage for its energy cost, and Wild Charge is one of the better Electric-type Charge Moves in the game. It only requires five more points of energy than Discharge, and it deals more damage.

Discharge should primarily be reserved for unshielded Pokemon GO opponents, as Zebstrika can't afford to waste time or energy having its heavier Charge Move being blocked. The Pokemon's bulk in its health and defense stats are severely lacking, meaning it only has a short amount of time to deal damage before being defeated. This makes time management and resourceful use of Charge Moves the most important aspect of Zebstrika in PvP battles.

