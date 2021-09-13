Best movesets for Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO

Following the announcement of Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief event, many players are excited to finally have access to Houndoom's powerful Mega Evolution.

For more hardcore players, it may help knowing some of the optimal movesets for Houndoom to help maximize its effectiveness and damage output in both Raid Battles and Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League.

Pokemon GO: Best moves for Mega Houndoom

"In a Houndoom pack, the one with its horns raked sharply toward the back serves a leadership role. These Pokémon choose their leader by fighting among themselves." - An excerpt from the Pokedex regarding Houndoom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to keep in mind when choosing a Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO is its typing as this can help keep players aware of what situations the Pokemon may thrive in and what situations it gets countered in. Houndoom is a Fire and Dark-type which means it is weak to Water, Rock, Fighting and Ground-type moves. Pokemon like Machamp or Blastoise will not be the best Pokemon for Houndoom to go up against. Instead, try to reserve Houndoom for Pokemon it has the advantage over. Houndoom can deal super effective damage to Psychic, Ghost, Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice-type Pokemon. This means Houndoom has the advantage over Pokemon like Scizor or Abomasnow.

For fast attacks, Houndoom does not have very many options in terms of type coverage in Pokemon GO. While this may sound bad for being able to take on a broad spectrum of the roster players could use against it, it also means that Pokemon weak to its attacks will be finished quickly. Under the right circumstances, it is entirely possible for Houndoom to finish a target before they can get a charged attack off. Houndoom can either run the Dark-type attack Snarl, or the Fire-type attack Fire Fang. The latter offers a higher damage output while the former offers a higher energy production rate in Pokemon GO.

For charged attacks in Pokemon GO, Houndoom can choose between two different attacks for either the Fire or Dark-type. For Fire-type attacks, Houndoom can run Flamethrower or Fire Blast. While Flamethrower is slightly weaker than Flame Blast, it can be used a lot more often as it requires less energy. Flamethrower can be paired with Snarl to deal powerful blows to a target or to try and trick them into using a shield from all of the pressure of constant charged attacks. To maximize coverage, it is best not to run Fire Fang with any Fire-type charged attack as this quickly cuts down on the number of Pokemon Houndoom can effectly take on in a single battle by removing the coverage provided by a Dark-type move. For Dark-type moves, Houndoom can choose to use either Foul Play or Crunch. While Foul Play has a higher damage output per second, Crunch requires less energy to use. If a player wants to use a Dark-type charged attack on their Houndoom, it may be a good idea to use Fire Fang as a quick move like this provides the coverage of having two different attack types. Fire Fang also generates less energy than Snarl so for players who want to use charged attacks more often, Crunch is a good choice. However, for players wanting to maximize their damage output, Foul Play is a better option in Pokemon GO.

Also Read

In summary, for maximizing damage output in Pokemon GO, players should run Fire Fang and Foul Play for their attacks. For players who want to use mostly charged attacks in battle, Snarl and either Flamethrower or Crunch should be used.

Edited by Siddharth Satish