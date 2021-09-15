Best movesets for Uxie in Pokemon GO

Sinnoh's famous lake trio of legendary Pokemon see mainstream popularity once again with Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief event. Following the announcement, Niantic also announced that the three legendaries would only be available in certain places.

Azelf would be in the Americas and Greenland. Mesprit can be found in Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa, and Uxie can only be found in Asia-Pacific. All of them are being made available as 5-Star Raid Bosses.

For players in the Asia-Pacific region, Uxie may be a Pokemon they would want to use in Pokemon GO's Battle League. However, they may be unaware of Uxie's stats or some of the best moves to run on Uxie in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Best moves for Uxie

Uxie, along with its two other members Azelf and Mesprit, are psychic-type Pokemon. This means that they take more damage from Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type attacks. Pokemon such as Gengar, Darkrai, and Scizor have an advantage over them, so it is best to switch to another Pokemon when they are out. Psychic types only resist other Psychic-type attacks as well as Fighting-type attacks. If a player is up against a Fighting-type Pokemon such as Lucario or Machamp, this is an opportune time to switch to Uxie to minimize the damage and counter with super-effective hits.

Uxie has access to two Psychic-type fast attacks in Pokemon GO. Confusion is an excellent option as it deals the most damage. However, for builds that focus on maximizing charged attacks, Extrasensory is the better option as it generates the most energy. However, most builds for Uxie recommend using Confusion over Extrasensory due to the difference in damage output per second.

Also Read

Uxie also has access to a few different types of moves in Pokemon GO for its charged attacks. Uxie's best damaging option is Future Sight. While it is the slowest and requires a large amount of energy, its extraordinary base power of 120 more than makes up for it. However, having both moves be Psychic-type moves sacrifices a lot of coverage and can leave Uxie open to any Dark or Bug-type Pokemon that could switch in against it. Uxie also has access to Swift. This move is the least recommended to use. Normal-type moves do not hit any target in Pokemon GO for super effective damage. However, this could be a good move to bait out the opponent and trick them into wasting their shields. Uxie's last charged attack is Thunder. This is the only move Uxie has that can deal super-effective damage to a target that is not Fighting or Poison-type. However, this move is not recommended in any serious build as it does not directly cover any of Uxie's weaknesses. Electric-type moves like Thunder only hit Flying and Water-type Pokemon for super effective damage.

In summary, the best moveset to run on Uxie in Pokemon GO is Confusion and Future Sight. These are also the moves that deal the highest amount of damage per second. Uxie's stats also indicate that Uxie is better as a bulky defender Pokemon than a powerful attacker. Uxie has an attack stat of 156. For reference, Krabby, the pre-evolved form of Kingler, has an attack stat of 181. Uxie's role as a defender in Pokemon GO indicates that it is better as a pivot Pokemon to cover for another Pokemon when the player is worried the first Pokemon will be hit by a powerful attack.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar