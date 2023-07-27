Best Pokemon to look out for in Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023

Pokemon GO's anticipated Adventure Week event begins tomorrow, marking the occasion many collectors have been waiting for. For those who may not know, Adventure Week is a summer event in the popular mobile game that grants trainers the opportunity to increasingly likely encounter Fossil Pokemon, some of the rarest sub-types of creatures in the game.

That said, some of the more hardcore sections of the playerbase may want to know if any creatures are worth more in terms of their value and viability than others.

Thankfully, there are a few creatures that players should be on the lookout for during the game's upcoming Adventure Week event.

Best Pokemon that can be caught during Pokemon GO's Adventure Week 2023

Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Aerodactyl may not be the best creature competitively, its Mega Evolution has the potential to be an absolute menace in Raid Battles. However, if Niantic ever decides to give Aerodactyl an updated moveset, complete with an actual Flying-type move, this creature may be able to hold its own in the Battle League.

Tyranitar

Tyranitar as seen in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Tyranitar is coming to Pokemon GO following the release of Adventure Week. As such, this is the perfect time to add this beloved creature to anyone's collection. Since Tyranitars encountered through completion of these Raid Battles can be found in their shiny variants, it is worth competing in these raids even if the player already has one in their collection.

Rampardos

Rampardos (pictured far right) as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Aerodactyl, Rampardos is nothing special in the competitive battling scene. This is thanks to its low defenses and somewhat underwhelming pure Rock typing. That said, Rampardos' high attack and serviceable stamina stats leave it as one of the best raid attackers in the game. As such, those who invest a majority of their time in Pokemon GO's raiding scene will definitely want to catch and evolve a Cranidos to add this beast to their ranks.

Bastiodon

Bastiodon, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bastiodon is the polar opposite of its counterpart, Rampardos. Bastiodon is practically useless in most Raid Battles, but the creature is one of the best possible choices for the game's competitive Great League. Being a creature that specializes in defense, it is a perfect fit for the game mode, where tanky creatures shine the brightest.

Tyrunt and Amaura

Tyrunt as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though these creatures' evolutions are decent at best, the big draw to this year's Adventure Week in Pokemon GO is the debut of the shiny forms for Tyrunt and Amaura. Even better, players can hatch these two creatures from eggs for an even higher chance of obtaining these Pokemon in their shiny forms. As such, trainers should be sure to stock up on 7-Kilometer eggs if they want to find these two Shiny Pokemon.