Best Talonflame moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

With the proper nature and moveset, Talonflame can be a strong addition to your team in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Introduced in Gen VI, this Fire and Flying-type Pokemon evolves Fletchinder at Level 35, which in turn evolves from Fletchling at Level 17. You can teach this monster several different types of moves to serve as a reliable attacker.
Without further ado, let's look at the best moveset and nature for Talonflame in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Talonflame in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Here are the best moves to teach your Talonflame in Legends Z-A:
- Swords Dance
- Flare Blitz
- Brave Bird
- U-Turn
Like most physical attackers in the game, Swords Dance is a strong move to have on your Talonflame. It can buff the Pokemon's Attack stat considerably, therefore, increasing the overall damage output. You can teach this move via TM030, which you can obtain as part of Mabel's Research rewards.
To capitalize on Talonflame's Fire and Flying typing, we recommend opting for Flare Blitz and Brave Bird. Both of them are powerful offensive moves of their respective types, dealing 120 damage each, and can be learned by this Pokemon naturally via level up.
Lastly, opting for the Bug-type move U-Turn lets your Talonflame deal damage and also reposition itself. To teach it, you will require the TM082, which you can also get from Mabel.
Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best nature for Talonflame in Pokemon Legends Z-A
As a physical attacker, Talonflame depends on its Attack stat heavily. Therefore, the best suited nature for this Pokemon is Adamant (+Atk, -SpAtk).
Let's look at where you can find the mints required to change Talonflame's nature:
- Adamant: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Talonflame stats
Here are Talonflame's stats in Legends Z-A:
Talonflame
- HP: 78
- Attack: 81
- Defense: 71
- Special Attack: 74
- Special Defense: 69
- Speed: 126
With a high speed stat, Talonflame is quite quick and will serve as a reliable companion throughout your journey in Legends Z-A.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨