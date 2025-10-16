How to get Fletchling, Fletchinder, and Talonflame in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

If you are planning on getting Fletchling, Fletchinder, and Talonflame in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, then you have come to the right place. Legends: Z-A is the latest title of the series and is quite different from its predecessors. First and foremost, rather than having multiple maps, this title just has one: the Lumiose City of the Kalos region. You will be able to catch all your Pokémon on this single map only.

Although the map spawns almost every single Pokemon in the game, the chance of an evolved form to spawn is quite low. When it comes to Fletchling, Fletchinder, and Talonflame, your goal is to catch a Fletchling and later evolve it into the second and final form.

Thus, this article will mention the spawn location of Fletchling on the map and how you can further evolve it into Fletchinder and Talonflame.

Where to find Fletchling in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? (Spawn location explained)

Fletchling is a Normal-Flying-type Pokemon that can be found in Legends: Z-A. Being the first form, it's an easy catch if you know its spawn location. Here's how you find Fletchling in Legends: Z-A:

Fletchling spawn location in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Fletchling spawns in Wild Zone 1, near the Pokemon Research Lab, at the Southern side of Lumiose City. It is recommended that you be level 5 or above when entering the Wild Zone 1.

You can also find Fletchling on various rooftops throughout the city, so do keep an eye out.

Here is the spawn location of Fletchling on the map:

Fletchling spawns in Wild Zone 1 in Legends: Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tips for catching Fletchling in Pokemon Legends: Z-A:

Once you enter the Wild Zone 1, walk forward until you find a blue colored advertisement pillar on your left side. A Fletchling will spawn just beside it.

Since Fletchling has no Alpha variant, you will have an easy time catching it by reducing its health.

Fletchling in Wild Zone 1 in Legends: Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is everything we have on the spawn location of Fletchling in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Now, let's take a look at how you can evolve this Pokemon to Fletchinder and Talonflame.

How to get Fletchinder and Talonflame in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?

Fletchinder can be found in Wild Zone 9 in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Plus, you can evolve your Fletchling to a Fletchinder once it reaches level 17.

Talonflame doesn't have a specific spawn location on the map and can sometimes be found on the rooftops of various buildings. Though keep in mind that the spawn chance of Talonflame on rooftops is very low, and you would be quite lucky to find a spawn of this final evolution of Fletchling. The only sure-fire way of getting a Talonflame is evolving your Fletchinder when it reaches level 35.

This covers everything we know about how to get Fletchling, Fletchinder, and Talonflame in Legends: Z-A. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides on Pokemon.

