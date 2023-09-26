Best team for Altered Giratina in Pokemon GO

Altered Giratina is arguably the best Ghost-type in Pokemon GO's competitive scene in both the Ultra and Master League. A close look at its kit makes it clear why this is the case. Not only does Altered Giratina have bulk for days, but also provides strong Dragon and Ghost-type offensive coverage, ensuring it can hit most opponents for a fair share of damage.

However, Niantic's mobile spin-off takes a much different approach to the iconic battling system of the main Pokemon franchise. This leads to a lot of monsters who are bad in the main series being absolute menaces in the mobile game. There are some that manage to stand the test of time, with Giratina being one of them. Here's what players should know about using Altered form Giratina in PvP.

Best team for Giratina in Pokemon GO's Ultra League

Altered Giratina's best team in Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both forms of Giratina are currently unable to partake in the Great League due to their high base combat power. The only way Giratina will ever be available in this tier of play is if Niantic does something nice for their community and releases both forms as free research breakthrough rewards like they used to with Legendary Pokemon.

In the Ultra League, Altered Giratina and Registeel rule as the tier's best tanks. Gliscor is here as both a bulky offensive bruiser and a decent tank that can take damage as well as it dishes it out. For the best chance of success, you will want to make sure you have a Shadow Gliscor, as it makes the pick chosen for offense much stronger in terms of damage output.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Altered Giratina Shadow Claw Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Registeel Lock-On Zap Cannon, Focus Blast Gliscor Wing Attack Night Slash, Earthquake

Some things to take note of when it comes to using Giratina in Pokemon GO's Ultra League is that it serves best as a safe switch option. The creature also battles poorly against Cresselia, Trevenant, and Walrein, to name a few.

Best team for Giratina in Pokemon GO's Master League

Best team for Altered Giratina in Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once again, Giratina secures its spot in Pokemon GO's Master League as one of the best possible picks you can bring. This is thanks to its strong stats and great type coverage against other Dragon-type Legends and Pseudos, as well as against other common picks like Mewtwo, Solgaleo, and Lugia.

While Giratina is still one of the best tanks in the game, it works best with help from other tanks. Lugia and Shadow Mamoswine are some of the best possible teammates, thanks to the two still functioning off of Giratina's preferred damage-sponge playstyle. However, the two have two different types of tanking.

Lugia plays the most like Altered Giratina, but is helpful to have for the additional type coverage. Mamoswine is a great choice thanks to it offering similar bulk, but with a more offensive type combination and moveset.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Altered Giratina Shadow Claw Dragon Claw, Ancient Power Lugia Extrasensory Aeroblast, Sky Attack Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow High Horsepower, Avalanche

Overall, Altered Giratina is a great creature for use in Pokemon GO's PvP scene. Although it is unfortunate that the pick is so hard to find for the average player, it only incentivizes those interested to participate in raid events when they become available. With October being the season for Ghost-types, this monster could very well see a comeback on live servers.