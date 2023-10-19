The recent announcement of Pokemon GO's Halloween event has brought two new members to be added to the game's roster of catchable creatures. These two are Greavard and Houndstone, new Ghost-types originating from the Paldea region. Although they are brand-new to the franchise, many players have already grown attached to the pair.

Many fans will be lining up for their chance to catch them in Pokemon GO. While some players may be satisfied with simply having these monsters in their collection, others may want to try their hand at using Houndstone in the game's competitive scene. These players will want to know what teammates to pair it with.

Best team for Houndstone in Pokemon GO Great League

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Overall, Houndstone is an average performer in Pokemon GO's Great League. It is not terrible, but with Trevenant and Sableye being ever-present in the meta, it cannot compete on a serious level. However, it may offer some fun variation from time to time. For this team, Houndstone will be paired with some potent meta choices to help pick up its slack. It will take a moveset of Lick, Shadow Ball, and Psychic Fangs.

Medicham is always the best lead since it is very bulky and possesses some incredibly spammable charged attacks. It has an impressive attack, so it bullies players hard into giving up their precious shields. Medicham excels in Great League thanks to this early shield pressure, which sets up a favorable situation for its teammates. Medicham should sport a moveset of Counter, Ice Punch, and Psychic.

Galarian Stunfisk serves as a great balance for both offense and defense, thanks to its powerful Ground-type attacks and defense from its secondary Steel typing. It should come out after Medicham to allow for easy damage. Galarian Stunfisk can run a moveset of Mud Shot, Earthquake, and Rock Slide.

Best team for Houndstone in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

With much less competition and power creep from the Great League, Houndstone can perform much better in the Ultra League, but it is still nothing special. With other ghosts like Giratina and Trevenant to steal its thunder, Houndstone has some big shoes to fill. Despite that, it still has decent bulk and a spammable moveset. Houndstone will want to keep the same moveset used in the Great League.

Cobalion is one of the best leads in Ultra League, and it complements this team perfectly. Being able to fire off potent Fighting damage while still pressuring shields is incredibly value for Houndstone, as it will need as many damaging opportunities with its charged attacks as possible. Cobalion should take a moveset of Double Kick, Sacred Sword, and Stone Edge.

Cresselia will serve as the safety pick in case the opponent switches to something to take care of its teammates. It has amazing bulk and some decent damage and spammability. If used for this team, Cresselia should run a moveset of Psycho Cut, Moonblast, and Grass Knot.