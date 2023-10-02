Best team for Umbreon in Pokemon GO

Umbreon, one of the OG Eeveelutions in the Pokemon franchise, is an amazing answer to a lot of the top meta Pocket Monsters in the Pokemon GO Battle League. It is perfect for countering some of the widely used Leads like Lickitung, Alolan Sandslash, and Defense Forme Deoxys. However, you need to be wary of the Azumarill players while using Umbreon in your battles.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put your Umbreon in to get the best results in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Umbreon in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Umbreon in the Great League. (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Umbreon in the Great League:

Umbreon in the Lead.

Serperior as the Safe Swap.

Cresselia as the Closer.

As mentioned above, Umbreon is great for tackling some of the top-tier Leads, but it crumbles in front of Azumarill. For that, we have Serperior with its grassy goodness. It is also a strong neutral play throughout the Great League.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Umbreon Snarl Foul Play, Last Resort* Serperior Vine Whip Frenzy Plant*, Aerial Ace Cresselia Psycho Cut Grass Knot*, Moonblast

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Swampert, Sableye, Lanturn, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, and Shadow Swampert.

Best team for Umbreon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Umbreon in the Ultra League. (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Umbreon in the Ultra League:

Charizard in the Lead.

Umbreon as the Safe Swap.

Obstagoon as the Closer.

You have a double Dark-type team with Umbreon and Obstagoon. Charizard will be the hard hitter of the team. You can even use this beast as the sweeper in the back.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Charizard Wing Attack* Blast Burn*, Dragon Claw Umbreon Snarl Foul Play, Last Resort* Obstagoon Counter Cross Chop, Night Slash

This team can help you deal with powerful creatures like Cobalion, Trevenant, Scrafty, Cresselia, Obstagoon, Walrein, Altered Giratina, and Jellicent.

Best team for Umbreon in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Umbreon in the Master League. (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Umbreon in the Master League:

Zacian in the Lead.

Dialga as the Safe Swap.

Umbreon as the Closer.

Being at 2,400 CP, Umbreon should not be used in the open Master League at all. However, even with an alarmingly low CP, Umbreon can still whittle down double Legacy Mewtwo and Giratina.

With Zacian and Dialga in the front to tackle the initial onslaught of attacks, you will surely have a lot of fun with this team in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Hero Forme Zacian Quick Attack Wild Charge, Close Combat Dialga Dragon Breath Iron Head, Draco Meteor Umbreon Snarl Foul Play, Psychic*

This team can help you deal with some open Master League titans like Lugia, Gyarados, Excadrill, Dragonite, Garchomp, Mewtwo, Origin Forme Giratina, Hero Forme Zacian, Shadow Mewtwo, and Armored Mewtwo.