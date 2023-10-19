Best teams for Banette in Pokemon GO

Mega Banette is currently being featured in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids. You can participate in these Mega Raids from Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time through Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10 am local time. Mega Banette will not be the toughest mega beast that you come across in Pokemon GO, but It should not be undermined. While there are better Ghost-type attackers in the GO Battle League, Banette packs a serious punch.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Banette in the game, including the attacks of each creature and the opponents that you can defeat.

Best team for Banette in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Banette in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Banette in the Great League includes:

Shadow Poliwrath in the Lead

Drapion as the Safe Swap

Banette as the Closer

While this team might lack elemental typing coverage, it will provide you with safe matchups. You will also get consistent damage output, thanks to a solid moveset across all of the above creatures.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Poliwrath Mud Shot Dynamic Punch, Ice Punch Drapion Poison Sting Crunch, Sludge Bomb Banette Shadow Claw Thunder, Shadow Ball

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Carbink, Lickitung, Registeel, Swampert, Steelix, Scrafty, Galarian Stunfisk, Vigoroth, Alolan Ninetales, Cresselia, and Defense Forme Deoxys.

Best team for Banette in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Banette in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Banette in the Ultra League is:

Swampert in the Lead

Shadow Walrein as the Safe Swap

Banette as the Closer

The creatures in this team have amazing moves that not only deliver decent damage output but you will also enjoy good elemental typing coverage.

While it might lack some bulk, you should have safe matchups that won’t really affect your gameplay a lot.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Shadow Walrein Powder Snow Icicle Spear, Earthquake Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Steelix, Cobalion, Cresselia, Altered Forme Giratina, Virizion, Aurorus, Tapu Fini, Mandibuzz, Swampert, Poliwrath, Walrein, and Gliscor.

Can you build a team for Banette in the Master League of Pokemon GO?

Better Ghost-type alternatives for the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

While you can build a team with Banette for the open Master League, it will not yield the best results.

There are Ghost-type titans in the Master League, like Altered Forme Giratina, Gengar, Chandelure, and Trevenant, that outclass Banette. So, if you want to use a Ghost-type beast, you can go with one of the aforementioned options.