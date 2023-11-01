Best teams for Dusknoir in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players who have evolved their Duskull and Dusclops will finally come into possession of Dusknoir, a very sturdy mono Ghost-type species. It can perform in a pretty solid capacity in PvE and PvP battles, particularly when it can put its excellent maximum Defense stat to use.

However, trainers will still want to support it with the right Pokemon based on the format.

Although Dusknoir has a stout defensive capability, its damage is somewhat lackluster. Since this is the case, Pokemon GO players can bolster its efficacy in battle by flanking it with high-damage counterparts that are also capable of protecting it from its weaknesses.

Regardless of the battle format, certain creatures in Pokemon GO complement Dusknoir incredibly well.

What is Dusknoir's best PvE team in Pokemon GO?

Lucario can deal heavy damage to Dark-types that give Dusknoir trouble (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon GO players are intending to use Dusknoir in raids or Team GO Rocket battles, they'll want a potent group capable of dealing high damage while countering Dusknoir's most glaring weaknesses. This helps compensate for Dusknoir's relatively pedestrian maximum Attack stat and keep it safe from super effective damage.

Obviously, the size of a battle party differs between raiding and Team GO Rocket battles. The good news is that the same Pocket Monsters capable of bolstering Dusknoir's effectiveness in raids can do the job against the sinister Rockets as well.

It should be noted that in raid contests, trainers should always counter the raid boss at hand, but the recommended teams will focus on bolstering Dusknoir.

Recommended PvE teams for Dusknoir

Raids - Dusknoir, Terrakion/Lucario, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Chandelure, Shadow Rhyperior

- Dusknoir, Terrakion/Lucario, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Chandelure, Shadow Rhyperior Team GO Rocket Battles - Lucario (Lead), Shadow Tyranitar (Switch), Dusknoir (Closer)

What are the best PvP teams for Dusknoir in Pokemon GO

Sirfetch'd is a fantastic lead on a Dusknoir team in the Ultra League (Image via Game Freak)

Much like Team GO Rocket battles, Pokemon GO fans will only have access to three creatures in standard PvP environments. Moreover, depending on the league Dusknoir is being used in, different picks will be necessary to ensure its best chances at success.

Dusknoir shines the best in the Ultra League, but can perform at a solid if unspectacular capacity in the Great League.

When it comes to the Master League, it's best to avoid using Dusknoir at all. Though it does have a great maximum Defense stat, it doesn't have the Stamina or Attack stats to compete with the game's heaviest PvP hitters.

Especially since many of those competitors are Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. Regardless, the right choices in a team lineup should help carry Dusknoir to the finish line.

Recommended PvP teams for Dusknoir

Great League - Medicham (Lead), Umbreon (Switch), Dusknoir (Closer)

- Medicham (Lead), Umbreon (Switch), Dusknoir (Closer) Ultra League - Sirfetch'd (Lead), Dusknoir (Switch), Alolan Muk (Closer)

Alolan Muk's stout defenses can free up Dusknoir as a PvP switch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the teams above are recommended, Pokemon GO players should always remain as flexible as possible.

If the suggested teams aren't working out well in a given PvP meta, trainers may want to take a look around for other Fighting- and Dark-type picks that can mesh well with the meta and defend Dusknoir from its Dark- and Ghost-type weaknesses.