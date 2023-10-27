5 Shadow Pokemon you must get in Pokemon GO Halloween Takeover 2023

Pokemon GO is a playground for trainers, but also the sinister organization Team GO Rocket. To that end, the wicked group has begun its latest Team GO Rocket Takeover event, which is taking place on October 26-31, 2023. It's a rare occasion that this event coincides with something like Halloween, and Team GO Rocket appears ready to take full advantage of the situation.

Much like previous GO Rocket Takeover outings, Pokemon GO players will face all-new teams of Shadow Pokemon being led by the Rockets' grunts, leaders, and boss Giovanni. Moreover, this Takeover is introducing a new Shadow Raid boss as well.

With so many Shadow Pokemon to beat and capture, Pokemon GO players may want to focus their efforts on certain creatures. If they do, there are a few species they may want to prioritize.

5 Shadow species Pokemon GO players should catch in October's Team GO Rocket Takeover

1) Shadow Lugia

Shadow Lugia has emerged as the event's Shadow Raid boss (Image via Niantic)

As part of Team GO Rocket's efforts, Shadow Lugia has emerged as the Takeover's latest Shadow Raid boss. Considering this Legendary Pokemon has great stats already, particularly when it comes to its Defense IVs, trainers would be remiss not to take on this powerful creature and capture it.

Boosted by the Shadow Pokemon buff, Lugia's formidable attack strength with moves like Aeroblast only gets stronger. This does come with a slight reduction to its Defense stats, but Lugia has more than enough bulk to mitigate the loss. Trainers should stock up on Purified Gems, grab some friends, and find a shadowy gym as soon as they can to battle this beast.

2) Shadow Regigigas

Shadow Regigigas has joined Giovanni's team in this Pokemon GO event (Image via Pokemon Master/YouTube)

Giovanni always keeps his battle team in Pokemon GO stocked with one Shadow Legendary creature. In this Team GO Rocket event, Giovanni has discarded Shadow Regirock for Shadow Regigigas. This hulking titan of a Pokemon has great all-around stats and great damage output courtesy of the Shadow Form buff.

To obtain Shadow Regigigas this time around, trainers can undertake the Special Research questline "Showdown in the Shadows." Not only does this research provide encounters with Halloween creatures like Phantump and Gengar as rewards, but the final encounter leads to a showdown with Giovanni. If trainers beat him, they'll have the opportunity to catch Shadow Regigigas.

3) Shadow Cranidos

Cranidos evolves into Rampardos, an incredible offensive Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Cranidos has made its way to this Pokemon GO event, presenting trainers with an opportunity to acquire one of the most high-powered Rock-type creatures in the game. This is because Cranidos evolves into Rampardos, a mono Rock-type species with an immensely high Attack stat that will be improved through the Shadow Form buff.

To catch Shadow Cranidos, trainers will need to defeat a specific Team GO Rocket grunt. Specifically, players will have to beat the Rock-type grunt, which has the dialogue line "Let's rock and roll!" before the battle begins. If they do, Shadow Cranidos (and ultimately Rampardos) are theirs for the taking.

4) Shadow Rhyhorn

Shadow Rhyhorn ultimately evolves into Shadow Rhyperior, an incredibly capable battler in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Rhyhorn may not be much on its own in Pokemon GO, but it's what it can become that really counts. Specifically, when fully evolved, Rhyhorn becomes Rhyperior, one of the best Ground/Rock-type Pokemon currently in the mobile title. The Shadow Form buff makes it even more deadly without sacrificing much of its durability.

Since this is the case, trainers should be on the lookout for the Ground-type Team GO Rocket grunt with the pre-battle line "You'll be defeated into the ground!" as beating them can lead to the opportunity to catch a Shadow Rhyhorn. Afterward, players need only evolve it into Shadow Rhydon and then Rhyperior for it to unlock its full potential.

5) Shadow Dratini

Shadow Dratini can ultimately become the mighty Shadow Dragonite in Pokemon GO (Image via CyberCychreusGR/YouTube)

Shadow Dratini, like many of its counterparts, isn't of much use on its own in conventional Pokemon GO battles. But that all changes as it evolves into Shadow Dratini and Dragonite, which see its initial power increase by leaps and bounds, further complemented by the 30% attack buff for being a Shadow Pokemon.

Fortunately, there are two ways to snag a Shadow Dratini during this Pokemon GO event. Players can either defeat the Dragon-type grunt who has the line "ROAR! … How’d that sound?" or beat the Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff. Either way, trainers will be able to secure a Shadow Dratini for their own use.