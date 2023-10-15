Best teams for Gurdurr in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO’s most recent installment of Community Day featured Timburr. If you have taken part in this event or are yet to do so, you might be wondering if its featured creature is worth the hype. While Timburr might not be the most intimidating Pocket Monster in the game, its evolutions are capable of leaving an impact on the PvP metagame.

Timburr evolves into Gurdurr and then into Conkeldurr. All the three are Fighting-type Pocket Monsters. However, neither of these evolutions is the best in their class.

You will almost always find a Fighting-type attacker that outclasses both Gurdurr and Conkeldurr in the Pokemon GO Battle League's current meta. However, if you still want to use the former in your teams, this article has you covered. The sections below will mention the best teams for Gurdurr, including each creature and the opponents that you can defeat.

Best team for Gurdurr in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Gurdurr, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Gurdurr in the Great League:

Gurdurr in the Lead

Azumarill as the Safe Swap

Trevenant as the Closer

This team will provide decent bulk, thanks to the tanky stats of Azumarill. While you won’t run into bad matchups with this lineup, you might struggle if you make a wrong swamp and lose the switch advantage. In such scenarios, you might have to sacrifice a shield.

Attacks of all the creatures on this team

Pokemon Fast move Charged moves Gurdurr Poison Jab Brick Break, Stone Edge Azumarill Bubble Beam Hydro Pump, Play Rough Trevenant Shadow Claw Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Medicham, Carbink, Lickitung, Registeel, Gligar, Swampert, Mantine, and Mandibuzz

Should you build a team for Gurdurr in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

While Gurgurr can be used in the Ultra League, you can go use far better Fighting-type alternatives in it. For instance, Cobalion is undoubtedly the best Fighting-type creature that you can use in the GO Battle League's Ultra League format.

Furthermore, creatures like Hitmontop, Shadow Machamp, Sneasler, Scrafty, and Conkeldurr outclass Gurdurr in every way possible. If you still want to use it in a team for the Ultra League, consider pairing it up with Gliscor, Registeel, Jellicent, Pidgeot, and Mandibuzz.

Should you build a team for Gurdurr in the Master League of Pokemon GO?

Gurdurr, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to the scenario in this game's Ultra League, Gurdurr does not sit well in the current meta of the Master League. It will get outclassed by other creatures in its category.

For instance, Buzzwole, Hero Forme Zamazenta, Kommo-o, Virizion, Galarian Zapdos, Shadow Machamp, Conkeldurr, and Sneasler would be better alternatives.

If you want to have Fighting-type coverage on your team in the Master League, Gurdurr is not what you should be using. If you still seek to form a lineup with it, you can use Gyarados, Xerneas, Dragonite, and Altered Forme Giratina in your team alongside Gurdurr.