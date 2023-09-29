Best tips and tricks for the Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO’s Azurill Hatch Day is less than a day away, offering a rare chance to get a guaranteed baby Shiny Azurill. This event will go live on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. That means you will get three hours to make the most of this Pokemon GO Hatch Day. This article will walk you through everything you need to know to do just that.

With no further ado, let's begin.

Bonuses during the Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Azurill family (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

To make the most of this event, you need to know what it offers. Here are the bonuses this Hatch Day provides:

An increased chance of hatching Shiny Azurill from 2 km eggs.

You will be able to obtain a higher quantity of 2 km eggs from PokeStops.

You will get 2x Candies and Stardust for every Pocket Monster that you catch during the event.

Since the Stardust and the Candy bonus are not that exciting, your main focus should be on the Shiny Azurill. Hatch Days, along with Community Days, are some of the best occasions to get a Shundo — a shiny creature with a perfect (4-star) appraisal.

These entities are some of the rarest and most sought-after monsters that you can encounter in Pokemon GO. That means players can use this event to get a Shiny Azurill with a perfect appraisal.

Should you spend money on Incubators during the Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Marill (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

If you have your entire egg storage filled to the brim, you will have to spend some money on Incubators to clear out the old stock and make way for a new one. Furthermore, you will have to replenish your Incubators once they get exhausted from hatching eggs. To do this, you will need more PokeCoins, which will result in you spending more money.

You can read this article if you want to learn how to buy that currency at a huge discount in Pokemon GO. While you should avoid spending a lot of money during this event, you can use a little bit. That is because you will not only get yourself a Shiny Azumarill from this event but hatching the eggs with a Star Piece will give you a lot of Stardust — almost 180,000 of it if you grind hard.

How many eggs should you hatch during the Azumarill Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Azumarill (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

We would suggest that you keep hatching eggs till you get yourself one Shiny Azumarill. After that, if you want to get yourself another one ready for the Great League, you can hatch more.

This might be a bit expensive, as the IVs on the hatched critters are completely random. Getting one that meets your needs might take a lot of hatches. So, be wise with your money. If a Shiny Azumarill is something you really want, go ham, but don’t spend more than you can afford to.