Best tips and tricks for Dunsparce Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players will be able to enjoy increased spawns of Dunsparce during the upcoming Dunsparce Spotlight Hour. You can participate in this week’s iteration of the event on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. There are quite a few exciting benefits in store, and you would not want to miss out on this.

Shiny Dunsparce looks amazing with a complete overhaul to the color scheme of its accents. The shiny variant has a similar tone to the body, while its accents are bright pink instead of green, which you get to see on the regular variant. Furthermore, this critter is amazing in the GO Battle League. So, taking a shiny variant with decent PvP IVs to the battlefield would be a massive flex.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Dunsparce Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, including how to utilize the bonuses that you get to enjoy in this event.

Active bonuses during Dunsparce Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Dunsparce in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like most events in this title, Dunsparce Spotlight Hour comes with a bonus that will make players want to go out and devote an hour to it. It will give you one exciting bonus - twice the amount of Stardust for catching Pocket Monsters.

This means that for every Pokemon you catch during the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour, you will get 2x Stardust. It is a good bonus to utilize if you are trying to power up and give new moves to your favorite beasts in this game.

How to prepare for Dunsparce Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Poke Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Managing Pokemon Storage

Clearing out your Pokemon Storage before you go into the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour event is the first thing you need to do. You will have to catch as many Dunsparce and other creatures during the event to capitalize on the Stardust bonus.

Make sure you have at least 100 to 150 free slots in your Pokemon Storage before the event starts.

Managing Item Storage

Since Dunsparce does not have any evolutions, you will probably not need any berries for this Spotlight Hour event. You should have a fat stack of Poke Balls – Great and Ultra Balls preferably.

How many Poke Balls should you keep for the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO?

You can never have enough Poke Balls. So, the more you keep for Dunsparce’s Spotlight Hour, the merrier. Since we are aiming for 100 catches in the span of one hour, 150 to 200 Poke Balls should be enough for the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour event.

Furthermore, you will catch Pocket Monsters much faster if you can stack Great Balls and Ultra Balls as they provide a higher catch rate.

Should you use berries to catch Dunsparce during the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO?

Berries in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned earlier, you don’t have to waste time feeding berries to creatures to catch them. Since Dusparce does not have any evolution and you will be using strong balls to catch it, there is no need for Pinap or Razz Berries during this Spotlight Hour event.

Do you need Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces during the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Activating an Incense during the event will increase the spawns of Dunsparce and other creatures around you. So, more catches mean more Stardust, which is never a bad thing.

A Star Piece will give you 50% more XP for 30 minutes. Since Dunsparce’s Spotlight Hour event is going to give you twice the amount of Stardust for every catch, you should use two Star Pieces to get an additional 50% Stardust during the event.

Can Dunsparce be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Dunsparce can be shiny in this game. Since it is a regular spawn, it will enjoy normal shiny odds. So, you will come across a shiny variant once in about 512 encounters.