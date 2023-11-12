Pokemon GO Buneary Spotlight Hour: Last minute preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s next November Spotlight Hour is right around the corner and Buneary is the Pocket Monster that is going to be featured this Spotlight Hour in GO. You can participate in this event on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. While the bonuses in this one are not very enticing, Buneary Spotlight Hour is still set to be a great event.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of the Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, including the best way to maximize your Experience Points (XP) boost.

All bonuses during Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Buneary in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only bonus that you will enjoy during this event is twice the amount of XP for evolving your monsters.

How to prepare for Pokemon GO Buneary Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hours are all about rushing through the boosted spawns around you and catching as many Pokemon as you can in the one hour that you get to play the event. So, having a fat supply of balls and sufficient Pokemon Storage is of utmost importance.

Managing your Pokemon Storage

Since this event will last for an hour, you can catch anywhere between 50 to 80 creatures. So, keeping at least 100 free slots in your Pokemon Storage would be ideal. Make sure you do this before the Buneary Spotlight Hour starts. You do not want to waste a single minute managing your inventory once the event starts.

Managing your Item Storage

Poke Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You will not get any Candy bonus for catching creatures during the Buneary Spotlight Hour. So, you might want to use Pinap Berries for every catch. Since there is a bonus for evolving the Pokemon, you will want to get as many Candies as you can.

You won’t need any other berries besides Pinap Berries. So, the rest of the space can be accommodated for Poke Balls. You should try and keep at least 150 balls for this event. Great and Ultra Balls are preferable as they give you a higher catch rate. The less time you waste on Pokemon that escape, the more catches you can make during this event.

How many Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls should you keep for the Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

A minimum of 150 balls will suffice for this particular event. As mentioned above, you should look towards collecting Great and Ultra Balls as they ensure a higher catch rate.

Should you use Lures and Incenses during the Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Using Incenses will increase the spawn rate of Pocket Monsters around you. This will allow you to catch more creatures than what you would without using the Incense.

Lures are not necessary as you would be better off moving around during this event.

Can Buneary and Lopunny be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Buneary family (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, both these creatures can be shiny. However, unlike Community Day events, the odds of catching a shiny Buneary will not be boosted. You will have the chance of encountering a shiny variant of this creature once in 512 encounters.

Once you get a Shiny Buneary, you can evolve it into a Shiny Lopunny.