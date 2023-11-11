Pokemon GO player devastated after brother uses Master Ball on common Pokemon

A Pokemon GO player recently shared a heartbreaking incident wherein their younger brother wasted a Master Ball on a Mareep. If you've been playing this game for the majority of this year, you'll probably know that the Master Ball is one of the rarest commodities to come across. You can catch any Pocket Monster without a chance of it fleeing from the catch screen when you use a Master Ball.

The absurd rarity of this item is due to the fact that you can only get this ball through Special Research tasks. Unlike other types of balls in GO, you cannot buy the Master Ball from the in-game store. So, to waste it on a creature that spawns regularly in the wild wouldn't be the best idea.

This article will explore the sorry situation one Pokemon GO player found themselves in after they let their five-year-old brother play the game from their account.

Pokemon GO player devastated after 5-year-old brother wastes Master Ball

A Reddit user, Rtrfwtheck01, recently took to the Pokemon GO subreddit to share the agonizing predicament that their little brother put them in. They said:

“My 5 year old brother wanted to play pokémon on my phone, so I give him it, expecting nothing. Then I look over and I see the master ball animation playing. I’m so mad rn… (he also almost wasted all my other poke balls)”

Their younger brother not only wasted the hard-earned Master Ball but also wasted all the other balls in their inventory. This was truly disheartening, to say the least. Hopefully, the kid was unaware of what he was doing otherwise, this was a menacing move on his part.

We can feel the sadness and frustration that this Pokemon GO player felt at the moment. People think twice before using their Master Ball on Galarian birds, lest they use it on one they would regret catching; here, the young boy used it on a Mareep. No amount of consolation can deliver Rtrfwtheck01 from their suffering.

Comment byu/Rtrfwtheck01 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Some trainers made some funny comments. Reddit user SpidermanBread commented:

“Are your parents coming to the funeral?”

While they were not implying what this comment actually means, this was one of the funniest in the thread.

Comment byu/Rtrfwtheck01 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

There were a few others who voiced their take on allowing children to play with video game accounts that need years of grinding. Reddit user Evening_Bat_3633 commented:

“This. Is. Why. You. Don’t… give your game to young siblings/children. doesn’t matter how much they complain you just don’t do it.”

Children usually do not know what they are doing. So, it is best if you keep them away from the games that you grind hard on.