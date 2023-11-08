Pokemon GO: Shiny Garchomp and Shiny Mega Garchomp guide

Mega Garchomp has been one of the most anticipated Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO. Niantic is going to feature Mega Garchomp in GO’s Mega Raids in a couple of days. You can participate in them on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. After the Raid Day, Mega Garchomp will be available in Mega Raids from November 12 to November 16.

This Mega Evolution will be one of the hardest-hitting Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO upon release. Besides exhibiting sheer power, Mega Garchomp will have a brilliant shiny version. While the regular forme of Garchomp does not have an appealing shiny appearance, Mega Garchomp makes the shiny hunt worth every sweat.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Shiny Garchomp and Shiny Mega Garchomp in GO. We will explore the shiny rates of these monsters and how you can increase your chances of getting one in the bag.

How to get Shiny Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Shiny Garchomp (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Garchomp can be obtained in a few ways. One of the easiest routes would be to catch a Shiny Gible and then evolve it into a Shiny Garchomp.

You could also get one through trading. If your friend has a Shiny Garchomp, they can trade it with you. However, if a shiny Pokemon is not registered in your PokeDex, the trade can cost up to 1,000,000 Stardust. So, this method would not be economical for you.

Lastly, you can catch a Shiny Garchomp from the upcoming Mega Garchomp raids in GO. One of the main bonuses during the Raid Day is increased chances of encountering a Shiny Garchomp. So, if you participate in a few Mega Garchomp raids, you should get your hands on a Shiny Garchomp.

How to get a Shiny Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Once you get a Shiny Garchomp, you can use the Mega Energy obtained from the Mega Raids to Mega Evolve this monster. Mega Garchomp will retain the shiny status of its normal forme.

What is the shiny rate of Garchomp in Pokemon GO?

Garchomp caught from Mega Garchomp raids will have a 1-in-10 chance of being shiny. So, if you win 10 Mega Garchomp raids, there is a chance that you might get a shiny version.

That said, the probability of this happening is not absolute, and it depends a lot on your luck.

What is the shiny rate of Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Garchomp (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Thanks to the boosted shiny odds of Garchomp, Mega Garchomp will also have the same 1-in-10 chance of being shiny in GO.

You won’t encounter a Shiny Mega Garchomp, but you can evolve one from a Shiny Garchomp.

How to increase your chances of getting Shiny Garchomp in Pokemon GO

During the Raid Day event in GO, Mega Garchomp will have boosted shiny odds. So, to maximize your chances of getting this shiny monster, you must participate in numerous Mega Raids. This will greatly improve your likelihood of getting a Shiny Garchomp.

How to increase your chances of getting Shiny Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Once you get a Shiny Garchomp, you can Mega Evolve it to get a Shiny Mega Garchomp. Defeating multiple Mega Garchomp will give you more encounters with Garchomp.

Since it already has boosted shiny odds, more encounters will result in more possible shinies. Thus, you can increase your chances of getting Shiny Mega Garchomp.