Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Skorupi Incense Day

With the Skorupi Incense Day just hours away, Pokemon GO players around the world are gearing up to make the most out of the Pocket Monster's increased spawn rate. However, trainers have different reasons for participating in the upcoming event.

Some trainers are participating for a chance to find Skorupi's shiny form (to evolve into shiny Drapion). Many players just want to get the two creatures for their Pokedex, while others want Drapion for their teams in the game's competitive PvP Battle League.

Regardless of the reason, some trainers may need a bit of advice before starting their hunt for Skorupi in Pokemon GO.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best advice for players taking part in Skorupi's Incense Day in Pokemon GO

The first thing players should keep in mind is that Skorupi's Incense Day doubles the duration of Pokemon GO's Daily Adventure Incense. Though this may not sound important for players who are solely hunting Skorupi, it makes more sense when one remembers that the Daily Adventure Incense is the only way trainers can encounter the Galarian Legendary Bird Trio.

Skorupi does have an increased chance of spawning. However, Niantic did not turn off the spawns for these Legendary Pokemon during the event. This means that players should use the Daily Adventure Incense if they have it and keep an eye out for these Legendary Pokemon, even if they are the rarest wild spawns in the game.

Another thing trainers should keep in mind is the weather of the area they are hunting in. Creatures of specific types have a higher chance of spawning in certain weather. In the case of Skorupi, its Bug and Poison typing gives it the best chance of spawning in cloudy and rainy weather.

Skorupi as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Those who want to evolve their Skorupi into Drapion in Pokemon GO will need 50 Skorupi candies. Thankfully, this is a fairly average number, so players should have no problem collecting them, considering the creature's increased spawn rate. This grind can be halved if trainers have an ample supply of Pinap Berries.

While Skorupi is the prize Niantic is pitching in this event, many other valuable creatures will receive a boost in their spawn rates. Some can even be found in their shiny variants.

Many players will want to look out for Scyther and Alolan Grimer, in particular. Scyther evolves into Scizor, an amazing Bug and Steel-type creature, while Alolan Grimer is incredibly rare.

Finally, Pokemon GO players will want to make sure they have a good amount of Incense during the event. The spawn rate boosts are most commonly available when this item is active, so players will need to make sure they have plenty.

Incense can be obtained by spinning Pokestops. It can also be purchased at the shop in exchange for Pokecoins.