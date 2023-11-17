Best tips and tricks to prepare for Mighty Eevee Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players who have cleared lower-tier raids gain access to Black Crystal/7-star Tera Raids, the apex of the games' raiding rotation. From November 17, 2023, to November 20, 2023, trainers will be able to battle "Eevee the Unrivaled," a Terastallized Normal-type iteration of the creature bearing the Mightiest Mark. This means that the Eevee caught upon raid completion will have six perfect IV stats.

This iteration of Eevee has a massive boost in its power compared to any variant players would usually face in Paldea. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers who want to take this boss down will have to make some preparations ahead of time before they dive into the raid arena, either alone or with others.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Tips for defeating 7-star Tera Raid Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As a Normal-type Tera Pokemon, this raid boss Eevee will only be weak to Fighting-type attacks.

It's not a bad idea to be aware of the potential moves that Eevee can potentially utilize in this raid, which include:

Bite

Charm

Double-Edge

Hyper Voice

Baby-Doll Eyes

Obviously, only four of these moves can be utilized at a time, but the good news is that none of them are capable of dealing super effective damage to Fighting-type creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While Charm and Baby-Doll Eyes are both Fairy-type moves, they decrease a target's Attack stat instead of dealing damage.

Top counters

Annihilape is a fearsome counter to Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Given what is currently known about this Eevee Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans should be in the clear to use not only Fighting-type Pokemon but also powerful attackers who can wield Fighting-type moves.

Some of the best options are as follows:

Mirror Armor Corviknight - Rock Smash + Reflect + Iron Defense + Body Press

- Rock Smash + Reflect + Iron Defense + Body Press Clear Body Garganacl - Recover + Body Press + Iron Defense

- Recover + Body Press + Iron Defense Iron Hands - Belly Drum/Swords Dance + Drain Punch + Electric Terrain + Focus Energy

- Belly Drum/Swords Dance + Drain Punch + Electric Terrain + Focus Energy Defiant Falinks - Iron Defense + Tera Blast + Body Press + Close Combat

- Iron Defense + Tera Blast + Body Press + Close Combat Defiant Annihilape - Drain Punch + Close Combat + Focus Energy + Bulk Up

- Drain Punch + Close Combat + Focus Energy + Bulk Up Electromorphosis Bellibolt - Acid Spray + Reflect + Parabolic Charge + Electric Terrain

- Acid Spray + Reflect + Parabolic Charge + Electric Terrain Koraidon - Swords Dance + Drain Punch + Collision Course + Screech

It's advised to give the majority of these picks the held item, Shell Bell, to assist with their HP gains while attacking Eevee. The exceptions are Annihilape, Bellibolt, and Koraidon. The former two should utilize the Metronome for boosting consecutive move uses, while the latter can use the Clear Amulet to negate Eevee's Attack stat debuffs.

With a Fighting Tera Type thrown in, any of these picks should be able to battle Eevee solo.

Countdown to the Eevee 7-star Tera Raid event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The 7-star Tera Raid Eevee event began on November 17, 2023, at 12:00 am (UTC) and will conclude on November 20, 2023, at 11:59 pm (UTC).

As long as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have unlocked 6-star raids (by completing the Academy Ace Tournament) and completed eight to 10 4- or 5-star raids, the 7-star Eevee raid will be available.