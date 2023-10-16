Best tips and tricks for Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

With less than a day left for the third Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO, now is the time to start preparing. The event will introduce Pumpkaboo as its featured critter. You can participate in this Spotlight Hour on October 17, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Since it will feature a fairly new Pokemon, you should definitely dive in and stack up on the Pumpkaboo Candies.

This article will elaborate on everything you need during Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, including how to utilize the bonuses in this event.

All active bonuses during Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Pumpkaboo and its shiny variant (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Every event in Pokemon GO comes with many bonuses, and this one is no exception. The bonuses are as follows: 2 times Catch Stardust for every creature you catch.

How to prepare for Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Make sure to clear your Pokemon Storage. It would be inefficient to catch a few creatures and then transfer them to make space for the next batch. So, a minimum of 100 slots should suffice.

You must have a sufficient quantity of Poke Balls before going into the event. Since there will be an increased encounter with Pumpkaboo, you will want to catch as many as you can to stack up on the Candies and Candy XL. Great Balls and Ultra Balls would be better as the creatures will have less chance of fleeing.

Using Pinap Berries while catching the Pumpkaboo will help you build on your Candy collection faster.

Since the event only lasts for an hour, you must do all preparations beforehand. You will not want to clear your inventory during the event when you should be catching Pokemon.

Use Star Pieces during the event to get an additional 50% Stardust on top of the 2x bonus. The Star Pieces stay active for 30 minutes. So, you will need a total of two Star Pieces to get 50% more Stardust than what you would get without them.

Using an Incense during the Spotlight Hour will intensify the number of Pokemon spawning around you.

2 times Catch Stardust bonus during Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour

You will receive 100 Stardust for every Pumpkaboo you catch. This Stardust amount will double every time you catch this creature during the Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO.

In fact, the Stardust bonus will be applicable for every Pocket Monster you catch during this event. So, if you only care about the Stardust, capture everything that spawns around you.

Also, as mentioned above, using Star Pieces will give you 50% more Stardust. So, keep that in mind.

Can Pumpkaboo be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Pumpkaboo as seen in GO (Image via Niantic)

Yes, you can encounter a shiny variant of Pumpkaboo. It is important to note that shiny odds are not boosted during Spotlight Hours. Notably, one out of 512 encounters is the usual shiny odds for normal spawns.