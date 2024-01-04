Best way to get Shiny Mudkip in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Mudkip in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk is one of the cuter shiny starter Pocket Monsters. Unlike the regular variant, which has a bluish body, it comes with a beautiful purple body, which looks almost pink. While hunting for Shiny Mudkip in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is fairly simple, it can be a rough trek if you are not aware of what you have to do.

In this article, we walk you through everything you need to know to catch a Shiny Mudkip and complete the living shiny family of this Pokemon, including the location and how you can find the shiny.

Shiny Mudkip location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fly down to this place for the shiny hunt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For this shiny hunt in Scarlet and Violet, you will have to start off at the Coastal Outdoor Classroom near Torchlit Labyrinth. From here, you will have to go towards the Canyon Biome of the Terrarium, as Mudkip only spawns near the canyon region. You will not be able to shiny hunt for this monster anywhere else.

Look for this cave to start the shiny hunt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will have to fly down to this place and enter the cave, as shown in the picture. Once you enter the cave, it should say Torchlit Labyrinth. You will have to enter this cave. Inside is where the Picnic Reset must be done to get Shiny Mudkip in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Shiny Mudkip in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you are inside the cave, you will have to jump onto the ledge in front of you. Make your way forward until you reach the next room and see a rocky mound with a lit-up torch in the middle. You should also see a couple of Mudkip roaming in this room.

This is where you will have to do the Picnic Reset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While you may think that a Picnic cannot be set up in this tightly packed room, it is possible to do so.

Shiny Mudkip spawn in the cave (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before proceeding, save your game. This will prevent you from wasting any resources in case you don’t get a shiny in the 30-minute window of your Shiny Power sandwich.

Once that is done, set up a Picnic and make a Water-type sandwich. For this, you will need the following ingredients:

1 Cucumber

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Spicy Herba Mystica

After making the Water-type sandwich, pack up the Picnic and wait for the Mudkip cluster to spawn. If you do not find a shiny in the first attempt, set up a Picnic again and pack it up quickly to perform a Picnic Reset. This will reset the Mudkip spawns.

Repeat this process a few times, and you should get a Mudkip. If, by any chance, you do not get a shiny by the time your sandwich expires, load your save file and repeat everything from making the sandwich. This way, you will not waste any resources.