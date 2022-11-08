"Blanche pops up": Pokemon GO community upset with Team Mystic leader's latest design

During Pokemon GO's Fashion Week this year, the leaders of Teams Mystic, Valor, and Instinct got a wardrobe overhaul alongside Professor Willow. The move has been largely panned by the game's community, as the three leaders have not reverted to their original costumes.

Of the three Pokemon GO leaders, Team Mystic's Blanche appears to have received the most dramatic change to her outfit. A clothing ensemble that once displayed a flowing regal jacket and multi-tone leggings has been replaced by a sweater vest, shorts, and a thick pair of glasses.

Pokemon GO players didn't mind the alteration when they thought it was temporary. However, the mood has clearly changed now that Blanche's new look has remained for months.

As social media has shown, no players are more disgruntled with the change than Team Mystic adherents.

Pokemon GO's subreddit responds to Blanche's new outfit

Blanche has seen better days (Image via Niantic)

When it was revealed that Pokemon GO's team leaders were going to keep their unusual outfits, players took to social media to express their thoughts on the decision.

Compared to Spark and Candela fans, Blanche adherents have been the most vocal in the subsequent weeks since Fashion Week. By and large, the community on Reddit and beyond have voiced their displeasure with Blanche's outfit change and wish for it to return to what it was before.

Some trainers even stated that Blanche's appearance was so drastically altered that they left Team Mystic altogether.

Many players picked their initial team based on their favorite leader. Blanche's new look has trainers abandoning the Articuno-emblazoned Team Mystic for its counterparts, Team Instinct and Team Valor.

Some users did offer a point of potential hope, as Niantic stated in an official Pokemon GO tweet that the three team leaders would possess their new outfits "for the season."

This could mean that the three leaders will revert to their original outfits or receive new ones when the Season of Light concludes. If this is the case, Team Mystic fans should be delighted to have Blanche's current outfit changed.

Time will tell to see if Blanche and her fellow Pokemon GO Team Leaders receive an appearance change in the future.

The Season of Light is slated to end on December 1, 2022, so hopefully, the next slew of outfits for the leaders will be much more agreeable to the fanbase.

Blanche's appearance is by no means the most pressing issue that many fans have with the game, but it certainly doesn't help.

Niantic would do well to listen to its fanbase's feedback. However, it has to strike a balance between pleasing the players and making revenue or acquiescing to the needs of sponsors. There's also data collection to consider, as it's one of the major drives for the developers.

It's unclear what the future holds for Blanche and the other Team Leaders, but hopefully, things will move in a positive direction.

Niantic has had its share of controversies in recent months, especially when it comes to its popular mobile title, and it could use some good news.

