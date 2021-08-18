Pokemon Unite: Blissey's Moveset Revealed 

Blissey has been a fan favorite since her debut in the second generation of the main series of Pokemon games. Starting from Pokemon Gold, Silver and Crystal onwards, players could obtain Blissey by leveling up their Chansey with a maximum friendship value. This value could be obtained through winning battles and walking with Chansey.

Following the release of Pokemon Unite, Blissey was announced to be joining the roster as a playable Pokemon at a later date. On Wednesday, August 18th, Blissey will officially be a playable character in The Pokemon Company's free-to-play MOBA.

Following Blissey's release date announcement, her moveset was also released for players to witness.

Blissey in Pokemon Unite

In the main series of games, Blissey is a great supporting Pokemon both competitively and in a playthrough due to her moves such as Soft Boiled (can be used to heal herself) and Heal Pulse (can be used to heal allies). The concept of a bulky healer is translated into Pokemon Unite through Blissey's role as a ranged support character.

Blissey's passive ability is called Natural Cure. Blissey has this ability in the main series of Pokemon games as well, and it remains relatively unchanged in Pokemon Unite. Natural Cure removes all of Blissey's status conditions, however, when the ability is triggered, it is put on a cooldown timer.

Blissey's Special Attacks

In terms of Special Attacks, Blissey has a few options to pick from:

Pound - This is Blissey's basic special attack that can be used and unlocked when the game begins. It is a basic attack aimed at any desired direction. When a target is struck, it suffers from a decrease in movement speed for a short time.

This is Blissey's basic special attack that can be used and unlocked when the game begins. It is a basic attack aimed at any desired direction. When a target is struck, it suffers from a decrease in movement speed for a short time. Egg Bomb - One of the two paths Blissey can take upon reaching Level 4. Using this attack, she hurls an egg in a desired direction. Upon impact, the egg explodes dealing damage in an area of effect.as well as dealing some knockback to hit targets.

One of the two paths Blissey can take upon reaching Level 4. Using this attack, she hurls an egg in a desired direction. Upon impact, the egg explodes dealing damage in an area of effect.as well as dealing some knockback to hit targets. Soft-Boiled - The second option Blissey can choose for this move slot upon reaching Level 4. This move has Blissey throw an egg to an ally healing both her teammate and herself. This move can have up to 3 charges stored up to be used at any time.

The moves for Blissey's second Special Attack slot are solely used to support teammates. These moves include:

Heal Pulse - This move is Blissey's basic secondary Special Attack. This move continuously restores the HP of the user as well as a designated ally.

This move is Blissey's basic secondary Special Attack. This move continuously restores the HP of the user as well as a designated ally. Heal Bell - One of the two paths Blissey can take when upgrading the secondary move slot at Level 6. Heal Bell removes status conditions from an ally as well as making them immune to hinderences for a short time. When this move is upgraded, it also provides the designated ally with a shield.

One of the two paths Blissey can take when upgrading the secondary move slot at Level 6. Heal Bell removes status conditions from an ally as well as making them immune to hinderences for a short time. When this move is upgraded, it also provides the designated ally with a shield. Helping Hand - The second option when upgrading Heal Pulse at Level 6. When used, Blissey and the designated ally have their movement speed as well as their attack power greatly increased. While under the effect of Helping Hand, all attacks used by those effected become boosted attacks.

Lastly, Blissey's Unite Move has also been announced. The move is called Bliss Assistance and has Blissey dash to a designated Pokemon ally to give them an egg, granting them a shield as well as increased attack power. While dashing, Blissey deals knockback damage to any opponent that comes into contact with her.

In Summary, Blissey's role in Pokemon Unite is being one of the most reliable healers. Blissey's toolkit revolves heavily around helping her team through healing and buffs. This makes her a very good Pokemon to help out in the bottom area as a supportive healer.

