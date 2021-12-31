Can Castform be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny hunters in Pokemon GO may be looking to add multiple versions of Castform to their collections.

Long-time Pokemon fans may remember picking up Castform from the Weather Institute in the Hoenn region. Castform is very unique in that it has alternate forms for sunny, rainy and snowy weather. They all have their own shiny versions as well, but Snowy Castform is yet to make it to Pokemon GO.

Which versions of the Generation III Pokemon Castform can be shiny when encountered?

Unlike in the main series games, where Castform is one Pokemon that transforms when the weather changes, Pokemon GO treats all four versions of Castform (Normal, Sunny, Rainy and Snowy) as their own separate species.

As of now, the normal sprite for Castform as well as Rainy Castform can be shiny when encountered in the wild. For a long time only normal Castform could be shiny, but Rainy Castform was released during Weather Week earlier in 2021.

To encounter each version, trainers will have to go exploring during each form’s respective weather conditions. Specifically, the weather trainers will want to look out for are as follows:

Normal Castform: Cloudy Weather, Clear Weather, Windy Weather

Sunny Castform: Sunny Weather

Rainy Castform: Rainy Weather

Snowy Castform: Snowy Weather, Foggy Weather

Shiny Rainy Castform was released during Weather Week (Image via Niantic)

Seeing as the Holiday Event is ongoing in Pokemon GO, fans are wondering if Snowy Castform could be shiny when encountered in the wild. However, there are no signs that Snowy Castform can be found at the moment.

While it isn’t in the wild, though, Snowy Castform is confirmed to be programmed into the game. This is because, in the main series games, there were no shiny versions of the Castform variants and only normal Castform could be shiny.

When Pokemon HOME was released, however, they made new shiny sprites for Sunny, Rainy and Snowy Castform. Those same sprites are also in Pokemon GO. This is why shiny Rainy Castform made its debut in Pokemon GO and wasn't seen in any other game. Therefore, it’s only a matter of time before Snowy Castform will be showing up in the wild.

